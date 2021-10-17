Top homes for sale in Republic

(Republic, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Republic. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Camp Curlew Rd, Republic, 99166 2 Beds 2 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,407 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Rare opportunity on Lake Curlew! This property has so many features & amenities that you really must see to appreciate. The main house was fully remodeled in 2020 & includes a spacious kitchen, dining room, great room w/gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & laundry room. The recently updated exterior boasts new windows, metal roof & paint. The property also features 2 additional living units. The boathouse/guest cottage (852 SF) w/kitchen, bathroom, & large bedroom w/new metal roof & exterior paint. 2 original cabins (832 SF) from Camp Curlew, ea. w/a bedroom & living area, share a kitchen & bathroom. Huge 4 bay shop, RV parking w/complete water, sewer & 50 amp power hook up. The property features a dock, private sandy beach & over 2 ac. of manicured grounds, shaded w/Aspens.

1 Christmas Ln, Republic, 99166 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,853 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Large Picture windows frame the incredible view from this private mountain home. This large frame built home is well laid out and has an open floor plan. The kitchen is full of light from the skylight and has a breakfast bar and a large built-in pantry. Two of the three bedrooms are huge and could be used for bonus or craft/hobby rooms and both offer direct access to the full bathroom. The master is also spacious with french doors that lead to a sun room that's perfect for plants & a quiet cup of coffee. Huge 60x60 shop with concrete floors in two of the bays, wood stove and more storage than you'd know what to do with. All of this on 20 level to gently rolling acres with a mix of open meadow and timber.

1 Miyoko Point Spur Rd, Republic, 99166 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,640 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Wow! Beautiful Curlew Lakefront home. Just completely updated and renovated. Light and bright open floor plan with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The full basement is completely finished and offers a large bonus room and oversized utility room. New decks have been added to the front of the home and off of the kitchen. Large lakeside deck and fire pit area give you a place to entertain and enjoy the beautiful view. There isn't much available on the lake, so this one won't last long.

15690 Highway 21, Republic, 99166 2 Beds 1 Bath | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Rare opportunity to own San Poil River property just a few miles south of Republic! Four parcels totaling just over 36 acres in the beautiful San Poil valley with two homes. One home is a 100+ year old log cabin on a concrete foundation with an attached modern addition that was build in 2001, totaling 871 sq. ft. Another parcel has a single wide near Highway 20 with it's own power, septic, storage building and RV hookup. Great rental potential. All the parcels are easily accessible. The whole property has a park like feel with wonderful views and abundant wildlife. The west edge of the property fronts highway 20 and the entire south property line is adjacent to the K Diamond K Ranch. 1200+ feet of San Poil river frontage.

