Check out these homes for sale in Del Norte now

(Del Norte, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Del Norte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

685 Oak Street, Del Norte, 81132 4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,446 Square Feet | Built in None

Kazie Deacon, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-2827, kazie_h@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Historic Del Norte home with loads of character and tons of space. 4 bedrooms, an office/work out room, a craft room and a great room with 2 3/4 baths gives you plenty of options. The office has a separate entrance, so set up for a home based business.There is a kitchen upstairs and downstairs. Big fenced in yard with sprinkler system, huge mature trees and hot tub. One car garage and a carport for a boat, toys, car...conveniently located in town with easy access to shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital and offices. This charming newly re-wired home boasts natural gas radiators, pellet stove, 2 wood burning fireplaces and a Rinnai heater. Original wood floors and high ceilings remind you of the days when homes were built to last. Security system and fenced dog run.

For open house information, contact Kazie Deacon, Legends Premier Properties at 719-852-0450

185 4 Th St, Del Norte, 81132 2 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Curtis Miller, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-2213, curt800@msn.com, www.homessouthfork.com: This home has been remodeled inside and outside in 2020 and looks great. Home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Gas Log fireplace and a Wood stove. With the 16" thick outside walls staying warm as toast is not a problem. Almost new appliances in kitchen and laundry room. Nice attached two car garage and a very nice large backyard with Apple, Plum, Apricot trees. Check this home out today. Owner requests 24 Hour advance notice for showing.

For open house information, contact Curtis Miller, Legends Premier Properties at 719-852-0450

34750 Co Road 41-G, Del Norte, 81132 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Sitting on 44 acres with access to public land is this 2 bd/2bath mountain home. It has a loft for additional sleeping area and the walk in sun room has a wood stove to take off that morning chill while relaxing with the creek and mountain views. This beautiful home sits along the Carnero Creek that winds it's way through the La Garita mountains. The area comprises of GMUs (hunting units) 79 & 68, that has always been known for it's hunting opportunities. Summer access is great for hiking/camping/atvs/mountain biking. Winter brings on the adventures with snowmobiling/cross county skiing/snowshoeing, this area will keep you busy. Just an hour away from Wolf Creek Ski Area, that is known for receiving more average annual snowfall than any other resort in Colorado, at about 480 inches per year and some great skiing. The rustic kitchen is very inviting and flows right into the spacious dining room, perfect to feed those adventurers! Walk out the back door onto a fenced back patio for some family gatherings and BBQs. This is a great find! Call today to set up a private showing!

For open house information, contact Mike Lee, Cool Sunshine Realty at 719-480-7110