Marsing, ID

Marsing-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(Marsing, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marsing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAKPf_0cU48dPc00

443 Canal Street, Marsing, 83639

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY- Unique and Rare Investment property in the heart of Idaho's Award Winning Wine Region within walking distance of the Snake River. This property boasts multiple land splits available for development. 2-1acre frontage parcels with amazing views plus 4 City Lots. Turn Key Airbnb investment with proven income of 6-8 thousand a month. Its really a Secluded Mecca with huge outdoor venue area, fire pit, hot tub, two decks, 3 patios, RV hookup, plenty of room for a Vineyard. 5 bedroom 3 baths, 1.5 kitchens, large master suite opens to private deck. This is a Must See the pictures do not do it Justice. Lots may be sold separately. From this property it is a short 20 min trip to Nampa or Caldwell and 40 min to Boise. There is an unending choice of entertainment the recreation on the Snake River or the thousands of acres of public ground. A Wine Tour is always a great way to complete a day. There is always the Agventure Trail for the whole family outdoor experience. Its all available here.

For open house information, contact Betty Stappler, Desert High Real Estate at 208-941-1020

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814341)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbiMy_0cU48dPc00

100 N 4Th Street E, Homedale, 83628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $333,900 | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Perfect location for fisherman with backyard access to the Snake River and miles away from the Owyhee's! This gorgeous open floor plan gives you 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths that will instantly have you feeling at home. Let's talk about all the updates from the inside out with new siding, exterior paint, windows, flooring, interior paint along with a matching over sized shed perfect for extra storage or a hobby room. Home sits on 2 city lots with Mature landscaping allows with large back patio is perfect for entertaining! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Monica Coronado, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816147)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cabxy_0cU48dPc00

7322 Old Bruneau Hwy, Marsing, 83639

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,240 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Waterfront wonderland where possibility abounds. A marriage of beauty and functionality - crisp, clean lines with natural light that floods through the walls of windows. Almost 300 feet of river frontage and minutes away from wine country this private wildlife oasis is what you’ve been dreaming of. A flexible floor plan features wide open spaces, sky-high ceilings, a vast quartz kitchen island, high-end stainless appliances, warm hand-scraped wood flooring, with a possible wine room and multiple entertainment spaces throughout. Natural landscaping provides freedom from constant maintenance so you can enjoy the large deck or walkout basement without worry. Ample room for you to build a massive shop. Don’t let this showstopper pass on by!

For open house information, contact Alissa Gamble, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98819980)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfect_0cU48dPc00

1425 Tobias, Homedale, 83628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Amazing one of a kind acreage. Approximately 14 acres adjacent to BLM and Owyhee Mountains. Thousands of acres for horseback riding, atvs, utvs, bicycling or hiking right out the back door. Beautiful valley views. About 1/2 of property is fenced for livestock. Good cents manufactured home has vaulted ceiling, custom wood-burning fireplace, huge front deck with gazebo and hot tub. Horse barn and 30X50 hay barn. One building permit. Endless possibilities. Possible terms. Buyer to verify all data.

For open house information, contact Maureen Jackson, Agate Creek at 208-880-7430

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808684)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Marsing Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

