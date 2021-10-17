Take a look at these homes for sale in Au Gres

(Au Gres, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Au Gres. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

901 S Huron, Au Gres, 48703 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1994

A cute, move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home on just over a 1/2 acre! The home offers a gas fireplace, open living/kitchen/dining area, master bedroom w/ private bathroom and walk-in closet, heated sun/family room overlooking the back yard, large back deck, asphalt and concrete driveway, and city water. For storage, there is a 2 car attached garage and an utility shed. The home sits off the road and is in a secluded setting not far from public Lake Huron access! Available with immediate occupancy!

4235 Whitman Road, Au Gres, 48703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for that special home in the country!? This cute 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home offers many recent updates and sits on 1.23 acres! Features include a fireplace, central air, and roof replacement approximately in the last five years. The basement has storage and offers the laundry area. There is a detached garage and a large 34x50 barn. The property is nicely landscaped with trees and grapevines and also has a treehouse! Located along a blacktopped road and not far from the City of Au Gres!

3866 E Michigan Avenue, Au Gres, 48703 4 Beds 2 Baths | $537,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect 10! Spectacular waterfront 2-story home featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Second floor family room can be accessed through the garage or from inside the house. Home also has a 50 X 36 wrap around deck overlooking awesome views of the Saginaw Bay that leads into Lake Huron. The Saginaw Bay is known for the state's most popular walleye fishing destinations. The property is 1/3 of a mile to the marina. Oversized garage measuring 30 X 26. Updates include in 2020 storm door and doors and fence, 2018 roof and windows, 2016 paint, 2014 carpet. Home also includes a generator hookup.

2836 E Booth Road, Au Gres, 48703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Sitting on the shores of Lake Huron, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home awaits! Enjoy 70' of frontage along the Lake with over 500' of depth! The property offers a lake side deck with fantastic lake views, breezes and sunrises!! Also features master bedroom w/ private bathroom, spacious living room, corner wrap wood burning fireplace, large upstairs area, heated garage, new metal roof w/ lifetime warranty and 300 ice breakers to melt the ice in the winter, septic in 2018, recent spray foam insulation, new seamless gutters, a 2 car attached garage and two sheds!! The home comes with a full array of appliances in a roomy spacious kitchen. Most contents within the home stay.

