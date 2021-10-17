Check out these homes for sale in Plains now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Plains, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEfWU_0cU48beA00

155 Clark Creek Loop, Plains, 59859

2 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This Rustic Open Concept 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath is conveniently located just a quick 7 miles to the town of Plains. High ceilings and lots of light make this 1632 square foot house open and bright. Main floor laundry and 2 pantries provide plenty of storage as well as the cedar lined closets in both bedrooms. The atrium off the master bedroom deck brings the sunshine in. Placed on level 1.40 acres with a Shed and New 32x40 insulated shop. Wood stoves in both home and shop. Call Dawn Krebs at (406) 250-6164 or Bransen Krebs at (406) 531-0188 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Dawn Krebs, Clearwater Montana Properties (3180) - Plains at 406-826-6000

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22107979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIVxz_0cU48beA00

39 Gunsight Road, Plains, 59859

4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,999 Square Feet | Built in 2008

PREPARE TO BE IMPRESSED...when you view this incredible 7000' custom home! This home is the personal residence of THE premier builder in the area. 4 bedrooms, 6 baths on 72+ acres with seasonal creek and just a 5 minute drive to the town of Plains. Master BR has his/her walk in closets, claw foot bath, walk in tiled shower, his/her sinks and toilets. 3 guest BR's each have private 3/4 baths plus there are two 1/2 baths for guests. Hickory floors and custom made hickory cabinets throughout the home, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, LP gas cookstove, 2 LP gas ovens, 1 built in electric oven and built in microwave. 4' built in refrigerator and a beverage fridge. The living room has 26' cathedral ceilings and many windows to take in the awesome views. 400' Loft office,

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22008529)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jq598_0cU48beA00

307 Ruenauver Street, Plains, 59859

3 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This property has a lot to offer...convenient in town location close to schools and everything in town. 3 bed, 1 bath, large fenced landscaped yard and a detached 2 car garage with additional shop space. The owners are in the process of moving out of state and the house is in need of interior painting but has potential to be a great home. I will add more photos as the house gets cleared out and cleaned.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114139)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiTf7_0cU48beA00

1725 River Road West, Plains, 59859

1 Bed 1 Bath | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1979

A rare find!! Great vacation property or year round residence. Fairly private 10 acres bordering 299' of Clark Fork River and National Forest Service. Quaint and comfortable 1 bedroom, 1 bath log cabin with loft. Logs were hand selected from the Thompson River drainage and built by a local craftsman. Cedar forest, fruit trees, dock, storage buildings and a 30 gpm well. No Covenants.

For open house information, contact Duane Meuchel, Elliott Realty at 406-827-4551

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111393)

ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

