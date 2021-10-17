House hunt Machias: See what’s on the market now

(Machias, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Machias will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

29 Broadway Street, Machias, 04654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nestled right in the heart of town on a main thoroughfare, this farmhouse with rear attached shed & sliding barn door will make the perfect business or office location, starter home, or rental opportunity. Home has many original features such as built-in cabinetry, beautiful staircase, tin ceilings, stained glass window. Walk to all amenities. Home is being offered in 'as is' condition.

For open house information, contact Karen Eldridge, Machias at 207-255-8133

246 Camp Road, Cooper, 04657 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fantastic, well-kept home on Cathance Lake which is one of the deepest, spring-fed lakes in Maine! This home is spacious, south-facing, offers a first floor primary bedroom suite, including 2 walk-in closets and pet door leading to a fenced in pet containment yard, as well as a unique work-shop space in the basement and a 6-room suite upstairs, which includes 3 BR, 2 BA, central family room and two additional rooms. To further compliment this property, the 2nd floor has a balcony area overlooking the great room and faces the Lake, creating a wonderful space for painting, reading or working out! The home is constructed just 100' from the Lake with a clear view! Attention ice fisherman.... you can sit in the comfort of your home and keep an eye on those traps.... This is an amazing property and would make a great year-round home or summer retreat! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Stacy White, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

75 N Duck Cove Road, Roque Bluffs, 04654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Finally! An affordable, deep waterfront home on the coast of Maine. You'll find this split level modified ranch down a quiet, country, well maintained, private road. Built in 2005 with quality materials for that decade, this home is perfectly livable as is. Or Bring your designing ideas and give this well loved home an update. The first floor living space is open from the kitchen thru to the dining and living room. With 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and access to the attached garage on the first level. The 2nd level has an open loft, and the primary bedroom suite. The walk out basement is completely unfinished, but plumbed for an additional bathroom if you decide to finish it for more living space. With a wood stove to take the chill off, or even use as primary heat. No need to worry about power outages here. There's a full house on demand back up generator. Only 6 miles to all the amenities of Machias. Or go a few miles in the other direction and visit the Fabulous beaches at Roque Bluffs State Park. Be sure to view the virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Smith, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423

4 Steeple Bush Lane, Machias, 04654 6 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Beautiful rural farmland with views of Little Kennebec Bay and moored fishing vessels. This property is perfect for a small farming operation as well as offering a beautiful primary residence and 2 studio style apartments in a separate building. The original farmhouse (circa 1840) was completely gutted and remodeled by the previous owner. It features a well-groomed lawn, deck overlooking the water view, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Finished living space is 1569 sq. ft. The 2-story apartment building is nicely appointed with decks for both apartments, water views and apliances. The lower apartment has 414 sq. ft. of living space, and the upper apartment has 323 sq. ft. of living space. There is a workshop in the lower portion of this building. All buildings have been nicely maintained. There is an open barn and other outbuildings with open fields for grazing or cultivation. Currently, the main home and 2 apartments are rentals with an excellent rental history.

For open house information, contact Karen Eldridge, Machias at 207-255-8133