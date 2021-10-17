Top homes for sale in Frankfort

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Frankfort, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Frankfort. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2953 Benzie Highway, Benzonia, 49616

5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Relax in this 5BR/3BA single-story home with over 2700 sq ft of living space and a large wooded, fenced-in backyard perfect for family gatherings. The four-car drive-through garage is 1500 sq ft measuring 20x75 with a heated workshop. This is the perfect place to store all your toys and complete all your projects in the workshop. This property is zoned commercial, so it has many options. There is value here with this large ranch home conveniently located only 35 minutes from Traverse City and 8minutes to Crystal Mountain. This is your home to enjoy Pure Michigan - close to the Sleeping Bear Dunes, world-class trout streams, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, swimming as well as four-season enjoyment at Crystal Mountain.

For open house information, contact Jon M Zickert, Real Estate One Beulah at 231-882-4449

Copyright © 2021 Mason-Oceana Manistee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMBRMI-21096691)

118 Forest Avenue, Frankfort, 49635

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Lovely "American Four Square" style home on historic Forest Avenue in the heart of Frankfort. Located one half block from beautiful Lake Michigan and the beach! Built in the late 1800s, this classic home was skillfully restored and renovated in the 1990s by a local craftsman and includes a finished third floor family room, 3/4 bath, wet bar and 5th bedroom combo. Original floors, doors and woodwork add character to this period gem! Lovingly cared for, maintained and improved throughout the years. Stunning foyer entrance and staircase to second floor featuring four bedrooms and two baths. Additional back stairway from kitchen to second floor sitting area. Ample closets, storage and large main floor laundry. Fabulous front porch and delightful backyard deck and patio. This home stands among many lovely homes and is walking distance to downtown eateries, fun shops, marinas and all city amenities! City Hall, local hospital, fire station, library, post office, banks, markets and a great bakery nearby. Near Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Crystal Lake and Scenic Highway M-22. Visit https://www.oldhouseonline.com/house-tours/american-foursquare/

For open house information, contact Faydette Fitch, Century 21 Northland-Frankfort at 231-352-7123

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1891293)

17082 Fourth Street, Arcadia, 49613

2 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you thinking about an up-north retreat or rental property near Lake Michigan? Then the Village of Arcadia is it! Once home to lumber barons, Arcadia is home to people who love easy access to Lake Michigan and all that beauty Pure Michigan offers. It is also one of the first clear-water ports as you travel up the coast of Lake Michigan on scenic M-22 towards the north. Enjoy this quaint 2-bedroom, one-bath home/cottage, with a covered front porch ready for your finishing touches. The nicely wooded corner lot provides cool shade in the summers and amazing color in the fall. The two-car detached garage is the place to store your SUP boards, kayaks and canoes. The garage has a full bathroom inside. This is your home to enjoy Pure Michigan - close to the Camp Arcadia, world-class trout streams, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, swimming, etc... Other area attractions within a short driving distance are Arcadia Bluffs and Crystal Mountain,=.

For open house information, contact Jon M Zickert, Real Estate One Beulah at 231-882-4449

Copyright © 2021 Mason-Oceana Manistee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMBRMI-21018427)

3312 Crum Road, Benzonia, 49616

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wooded privacy on 10 acres. Looking for a place to escape and enjoy the quiet solitude of nature? This is it! Located on a seasonal road, nearly completely wooded, this 3BR/2BA home has been lovingly cared for and updated. 24x32 polebarn with a no-drip roof is a perfect place to store all the toys. Property would be great for hunting, hiking, or looking for elusive morels. Located near the Betsie River, Crystal Mountain, shopping, restaurants for convenience. NOTE: Because of the seasonal road, the home may not qualify for some mortgage programs

For open house information, contact Kathleen Neveu, REO-TC/Beulah-Frankfort at 231-882-4449

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1892521)

