Take a look at these homes on the market in Duchesne

(Duchesne, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Duchesne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4423 Wagon Wheel Dr E, Enoch, 84021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Comfortable 3 bedroom home located out in Enoch. Open floor plan with large bay windows and plenty of storage space. Sitting on 0.48 acres, this home features a large work shed in the back presenting lots of possibilities. Come check it out today!

2389 E Village Green Rd, Enoch, 84021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $548,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,028 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Horse property close to town - the best of both worlds! Gorgeous mountain views on 1.5 acres at this beautiful and spacious 3 floor, 3,028 sqft, 5 bed, 3 bath family home. Plenty of room for home expansion, additional buildings, animals, RV's etc. Completed basement has three rooms with multiple possibilities - external entrance door via a dedicated concrete staircase. Internal upgrades include

5590 N 500 E, Enoch, 84021 1 Bed 2 Baths | $303,000 | Single Family Residence | 795 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Endless possibilities await with this adorable home on a corner lot that's zoned to allow 2 homes so you can live in this home while you build your dream home next door, then use it as a nightly or long term rental once your home is complete or it would be a great option for mother-in-law quarters or guest home. Save $ with utility hookups already in place! One level living with open floor plan i

4846 N Tomahawk Dr, Enoch, 84021 4 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great 4 bed 2 bath home on a 0.42 acre with space for gardening and animals. There are 2 bedrooms and one full bath on each level and a living area on each level. There is a lot of storage in this home for canned goods & a lot of space in the backyard to garden flowers, fruits, & vegetables! There is a separate area for larger animals & room for a chicken coop.

