Take a look at these homes on the market in Duchesne
(Duchesne, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Duchesne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Comfortable 3 bedroom home located out in Enoch. Open floor plan with large bay windows and plenty of storage space. Sitting on 0.48 acres, this home features a large work shed in the back presenting lots of possibilities. Come check it out today!
For open house information, contact LANDON ANGLIN, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600
Horse property close to town - the best of both worlds! Gorgeous mountain views on 1.5 acres at this beautiful and spacious 3 floor, 3,028 sqft, 5 bed, 3 bath family home. Plenty of room for home expansion, additional buildings, animals, RV's etc. Completed basement has three rooms with multiple possibilities - external entrance door via a dedicated concrete staircase. Internal upgrades include
For open house information, contact JARED ZIMMER, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600
Endless possibilities await with this adorable home on a corner lot that's zoned to allow 2 homes so you can live in this home while you build your dream home next door, then use it as a nightly or long term rental once your home is complete or it would be a great option for mother-in-law quarters or guest home. Save $ with utility hookups already in place! One level living with open floor plan i
For open house information, contact MATHEW BAGLEY, ERA REALTY CENTER at 435-586-2777
Great 4 bed 2 bath home on a 0.42 acre with space for gardening and animals. There are 2 bedrooms and one full bath on each level and a living area on each level. There is a lot of storage in this home for canned goods & a lot of space in the backyard to garden flowers, fruits, & vegetables! There is a separate area for larger animals & room for a chicken coop.
For open house information, contact YVONNE SIMONDS, GREAT WESTERN REALTY at 435-586-6200
