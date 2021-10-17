Check out these homes for sale in Beresford now

(Beresford, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beresford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

502 Jefferson Dr., Alcester, 57001 2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for small town South Dakota!!!There are always those homes that pack a punch! This adorable ranch style, two bedroom, two bathroom home situated in the heart of Alcester will do just that! The exterior of this home boasts a huge fenced in yard, storage shed,perennials, apple trees, strawberries, and room to add your own personal touches! Enjoy the brand new front covered and back decks! Updated roof and new gutters as well. The inside will shock you the moment you walk in. Recently updated top to bottom with an open concept and soaring 13 ft. vaulted ceilings! Two large bedrooms, including the primary bedroom featuring a large walk in closet and its own jacuzzi en suite. The second guest /family bathroom features a double vanity and shower. Main floor laundry,overs-sized attached garage are just a few of the extras! Full unfinished basement with workshop area and oodles of storage. Homes of this caliber do not come for sale often in town. Act soon, and take a look! Fabulous location and a great town! Close to the school, park and swimming pool. Home Warranty included for 1 year. Buyer agent to verify all measurements.

406 W Cedar St, Beresford, 57004 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Pride of ownership unquestionably shows in this 1.5 story three bedroom, one bath home! Step(or run) inside to modern paint colors,white washed wood floors, and vigourous natural light from all the updated vinyl windows. This gem also features two generously sized main floor bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Large upper level loft area is perfect for the third bedroom or an office space. Vast amount of storage space as well. The full basement has the potential to add sweat equity with room to be finished. Outside you will enjoy a fenced in backyard, shade trees, and a new concrete patio. And no need to paint with the easy to maintain vinyl siding!. This home is ready for you! Whether it is your first home, last home, or if you are looking for an investment property.Less than a 30 minute drive to Sioux Falls! Small town affordable living with all the amenities! Great school district, golf course,parks, grocery story,hardware store, and gym are just a few of the perks! Call your REALTOR!

605 Union St, Alcester, 57001 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,154 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Cute as a button! This home is located on the outskirts of town. Located on a corner lot with a large fenced in backyard. 2 bedrooms on the main level with 2 additional non-legal bedrooms in the basement level. The breezeway area is heated and finished with some pretty awesome updates for hanging out with friends and family. New paint, New roof on the garage and breezeway. Laundry hook ups on both the main floor and the basement level for your convenience. A large oversized garage with a work bench for all your tinkering needs... what else could you ask for in this great property?

29819 471St Ave, Beresford, 57004 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,857 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you looking for 6 acres close to town? This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has plenty of room for everyone! This acreage will be your own private oasis the minute you pull onto the property with the inviting, established trees and landscape. Step inside to your massive kitchen that has oodles of counters and cabinets. Large walk in pantry too! This house has a primary bedroom en-suite with two closets. Spacious main floor laundry/half bath combo is the perfect addition to this home. Cozy up to your wood stove just off the living room area. In addition there is a main floor family room with wall to wall windows and a private deck. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement offers additional storage is partially finished! There is also access from the attached insulated two stall garage to the basement. Work or play in the 40x28 shed with concrete floor. This property is great as is or can add your personal touches!

