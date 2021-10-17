House hunt Hamilton: See what’s on the market now

(Hamilton, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hamilton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

County Rd 27 Road, Waterloo, 46793 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 122 +/- acres sits just northwest of Waterloo, IN in Dekalb County sitting within a couple miles from I69 that will give you easy access to Fort Wayne, IN. The property consists of approx. 60 acres tillable and 62 acres wooded (2 acre home site). The property consist of a 2,559 Sq Ft home with 4 beds and 2.5 baths. The living room has 20' cathedral ceiling with a lofted second story. The main floor living was thought through went it came to building this home in 2003. New granite counter tops are throughout the kitchen, master bath, and upstairs bath. Both baths have his and her sinks. the house consists of Anderson windows, Geothermal unit, Double insulation, new water softener, new appliances. Outside is a 30'X40" insulated Pole building, lean too, garden, and pond.

For open house information, contact Brecken Kennedy, Mossy Oak Properties/Indiana Land and Lifestyle at 812-230-4503

804 Stevens Street, Angola, 46703 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This classic 2 story colonial home offers plenty of room. The first floor features a living room and dining room. Off of the kitchen, you'll enjoy a cozy breakfast nook and a family room with a brick, gas log, fireplace. A laundry and 1/2 bath are also on the first floor. The second floor includes 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The 10' x 16' patio plus the .33 acre lot encourage lots of outdoor activity. There is a 2 car attached garage with cabinetry and a 8' x 12' shed for all your storage needs. Carlin Park Elementary School and the city park is just a short walk away.

For open house information, contact Tamara Klink, Mike Thomas Associates at 260-925-6900

6295 W 250 S, Angola, 46703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 1996

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY OCT. 16, 2021 11:00 AM-2:00 PM. ONE OWNER HOME, THIS IS A MUST SEE, SPACIOUS THROUGHOUT. CHARMING HOME W OVER 13 ACRES, PLENTY OF TREES, FRUITS, CREEK AND LOTS OF WOODS. PRIVACY AT IT'S FINEST. GORGEOUS INTERIOR, 6" EXT WALLS, 4 OVERSIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FIREPLACES, PRIVATE DINING ROOM, DEN & A FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT. SCREENED IN PORCH WITH BEAUTIFUL PINE VIEWS. APPROXIMATELY 5.5 ACRES OF WOODS ARE IN A CRP PROGRAM, BUYER CAN CHOOSE TO WITHDRAW FROM PROGRAM. ABOVE GROUND SWIMMING POOL & POOL TABLE INCLUDED WITH THE SALE. BUYER CAN EITHER HEAT W OUTDOOR WOOD BOILER OR PROPANE. VERY ECONOMICAL. ATTACHED 2 CAR EXTNDED GARAGE, 24X32 DETACHED GARAGE/WORKSHOP, 12X16 UTILITY SHED. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE OR HOBBIES. HICKORY CABINETRY IN KITCHEN, 3 YEAR OLD APPLIANCES. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W FAMILY ROOM GAME ROOM AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. SELLER REQUESTS MULTIPLE OFFER NOTIFICATION & PROOF OF FUNDS TO BE PRESENTED WITH ALL OFFERS. ALL OFFERS SHALL BE TURNED IN BY 2:00 PM OCT. 17, 2021. SELLER WILL RESPOND TO ANY AND ALL OFFERS NO LATER THAN 7:00 PM OCT. 18TH, 2021.

For open house information, contact Pam Doty, RE/MAX Results - Angola office at 260-665-2414

6048 W Orland Road, Angola, 46703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Why limit yourself to a quiet pristine wooded property or a sought after ski lake lake home when you can have both! This is the perfect home to begin enjoying for years to come whether around a campfire in the woods or sitting on your dock at beautiful unmatched Lake Gage. The property is on almost one acre with forty feet of lakefront and views which are tremendous and just amplify the hues of blue and green across this crystal clear lake. Of course the bottom is very firm for your swimming enjoyment. The oversized garage is great for storing your lake toys in the off season. There are two huge screened in porch's located on the back of the home your relaxation as well. The time is right to begin living the dream!

For open house information, contact Brad Cookson, RE/MAX Results - Angola office at 260-665-2414