Take a look at these homes for sale in Exmore

(Exmore, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Exmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4375 White Tail Lane, Machipongo, 23405 6 Beds 8 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,437 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This extraordinary property is the best of both worlds for boaters & equestrians! Adjoining parcels. 7.84 AC (4375 White Tail Lane) hosts primary residence with gorgeous views from every room and a pier & lift on true deep water. Additional 7.47 AC parcel (12052 Waters Edge Lane) with 10 stall barn with tack room, wash & feed areas, apartment/living space/office, full size indoor arena, judging/spectator area & equipment storage. Floor plans available on request. Main home is 3 levels & features first floor primary bedroom suite, library space, great room, butler’s pantry, grand staircase & elevator to 4th floor attic. Lovely apartment with separate entrance and complete kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom and living room. 6 zone geothermal heating and cooling system, huge mechanical room and bathing for dog grooming and housing. Full appliance package in both living areas including laundry for apartment. Must be seen to fully appreciate the many amenities this property offers.

For open house information, contact Deborah Baisden, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

4620 Peaceful Shores Drive, Jamesville, 23398 4 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,216 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Chesapeake Bay frontage at its best! This beau0ful home offers spacious living with expansive bay views from nearly every room. Highlights include hardwood flooring throughout, cook’s kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, double ovens and two deep sinks; gorgeous outdoor porch with custom stonework and excep0onal sunset views; family room with brick fireplace, large living room facing the bay, and dining room with butler’s pantry. Also, on the main level is a large one-bedroom suite, complete with living area, full handicap accessible bathroom/shower and private deck facing the bay! Special features include elevator, master bedroom suite with jetted bathtub, large room on third floor for crafts or games; walk-in attic areas; finished room above the garage (great for office!); standby generator, 400-amp service; security system; multiple zone propane heat; and recently replaced roof. Professionally maintained bulkhead with private steps to the water complete this Eastern Shore gem!

For open house information, contact Paul Schutz, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

31027 Center Ave, Keller, 23401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This unique residential dwelling includes a store front just for that small family business! First known and operated as the "Jones Store" and then operated as the "Stevens Store" . In the front of building is plenty of space for office or retail, in the back is the living area. Three bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, and ample living space. Needs some TLC but could be just what you are looking for!

For open house information, contact LESLIE HART, COLDWELL BANKER HARBOUR REALTY at 757-787-1305

19465 Main St, Melfa, 23410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This completely restored 3BR/2Bath home is the perfect mix of yesterday's charm with today's modern conveniences. The home welcomes you with its grand foyer, beautiful staircase, & full landing with sitting area. Original woodwork, hardwood floors, bulls eye molding, tall ceilings, & oversized windows fill the space with natural light. Kitchen remodel completed in 2021 with upgrades such as a marble backsplash. Home includes a formal dining room, covered front porch, and an open rear deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Bonus room upstairs could be used as a fourth bedroom. Two car detached garage with workshop. Mature plantings surround the property for privacy on this 1.1 acre parcel. Approx. ten minutes from Riverside Shore Memorial and thirty minutes to Wallops Island.

For open house information, contact BRITTANY BUNDICK, COLDWELL BANKER HARBOUR REALTY at 757-787-1305