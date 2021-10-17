CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Exmore

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 6 days ago

(Exmore, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Exmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwVC7_0cU48SeV00

4375 White Tail Lane, Machipongo, 23405

6 Beds 8 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,437 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This extraordinary property is the best of both worlds for boaters & equestrians! Adjoining parcels. 7.84 AC (4375 White Tail Lane) hosts primary residence with gorgeous views from every room and a pier & lift on true deep water. Additional 7.47 AC parcel (12052 Waters Edge Lane) with 10 stall barn with tack room, wash & feed areas, apartment/living space/office, full size indoor arena, judging/spectator area & equipment storage. Floor plans available on request. Main home is 3 levels & features first floor primary bedroom suite, library space, great room, butler’s pantry, grand staircase & elevator to 4th floor attic. Lovely apartment with separate entrance and complete kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom and living room. 6 zone geothermal heating and cooling system, huge mechanical room and bathing for dog grooming and housing. Full appliance package in both living areas including laundry for apartment. Must be seen to fully appreciate the many amenities this property offers.

For open house information, contact Deborah Baisden, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10361267)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL4Is_0cU48SeV00

4620 Peaceful Shores Drive, Jamesville, 23398

4 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,216 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Chesapeake Bay frontage at its best! This beau0ful home offers spacious living with expansive bay views from nearly every room. Highlights include hardwood flooring throughout, cook’s kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, double ovens and two deep sinks; gorgeous outdoor porch with custom stonework and excep0onal sunset views; family room with brick fireplace, large living room facing the bay, and dining room with butler’s pantry. Also, on the main level is a large one-bedroom suite, complete with living area, full handicap accessible bathroom/shower and private deck facing the bay! Special features include elevator, master bedroom suite with jetted bathtub, large room on third floor for crafts or games; walk-in attic areas; finished room above the garage (great for office!); standby generator, 400-amp service; security system; multiple zone propane heat; and recently replaced roof. Professionally maintained bulkhead with private steps to the water complete this Eastern Shore gem!

For open house information, contact Paul Schutz, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10327154)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FG6xS_0cU48SeV00

31027 Center Ave, Keller, 23401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This unique residential dwelling includes a store front just for that small family business! First known and operated as the "Jones Store" and then operated as the "Stevens Store" . In the front of building is plenty of space for office or retail, in the back is the living area. Three bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, and ample living space. Needs some TLC but could be just what you are looking for!

For open house information, contact LESLIE HART, COLDWELL BANKER HARBOUR REALTY at 757-787-1305

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Shore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHARVA-53953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCHhb_0cU48SeV00

19465 Main St, Melfa, 23410

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This completely restored 3BR/2Bath home is the perfect mix of yesterday's charm with today's modern conveniences. The home welcomes you with its grand foyer, beautiful staircase, & full landing with sitting area. Original woodwork, hardwood floors, bulls eye molding, tall ceilings, & oversized windows fill the space with natural light. Kitchen remodel completed in 2021 with upgrades such as a marble backsplash. Home includes a formal dining room, covered front porch, and an open rear deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Bonus room upstairs could be used as a fourth bedroom. Two car detached garage with workshop. Mature plantings surround the property for privacy on this 1.1 acre parcel. Approx. ten minutes from Riverside Shore Memorial and thirty minutes to Wallops Island.

For open house information, contact BRITTANY BUNDICK, COLDWELL BANKER HARBOUR REALTY at 757-787-1305

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Shore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHARVA-54634)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geothermal Heating#Propane#Ac#Wash#Floor#Bhhs Towne Realty
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
28
Followers
342
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy