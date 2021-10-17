CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lacygne, KS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lacygne

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 6 days ago

(Lacygne, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lacygne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTiQR_0cU48P0K00

22436 W 383Rd Street, Fontana, 66026

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Make the move to the country! Perfect little hobby farm on 24.51 acres +/- just off blacktop. Large dining room with window box, perfect for a comfy reading spot. Hardwood floors. Green metal roof on house and garage. Mature trees, lovely yard! 17½ acres tillable ground, remainder in brome hay, homesite, and yard. Seller says there is always a breeze here!

For open house information, contact Patty Simpson, Crown Realty at 913-557-4333

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2336370)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVE7X_0cU48P0K00

16553 County Road 1077 N/A, Parker, 66072

6 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,384 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Country living at its finest! On 9.6 +/- acres on paved road. This six bedroom home is just what you've been looking for! Main floor master with large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms along with a second Living room and full bath. Full basement with exercise room, rec room, and movie theatre room. Stay warm and cozy in the winter with radiant floor heat throughout the home. The 28x39 detached garage has concrete floors, 200 AMP service and also offers radiant floor heat. Creek runs through middle of property. You don't want to miss this!

For open house information, contact Steffany Madden, Crown Realty at 913-557-4333

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2346266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COlnC_0cU48P0K00

42 Buck Run Drive, Linn Valley, 66040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $113,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in None

Lake Life! Nice 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with a screened in porch. Located on a quite street close to the main lake. Open floor plan with large dining area and family room. Covered car port. 40 short minutes from OP is a gated recreational community with a 135 acre lake: 10 acre lake, 5 acre lake, plus numerous fishing ponds. 18 hole private golf course with restaurant plus clubhouse and community center with 2 swimming pools and kiddy pool. Enjoy campgrounds and rental cabins for guests. Plus playgrounds, tennis courts, miniature golf, sand beach, sand volleyball court, golf cart riding, ATV trails and more.

For open house information, contact Kelly Evans, Crown Realty at 913-837-5155

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2342344)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9YYs_0cU48P0K00

393 Sw Lakeside Drive, Lacygne, 66040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You can wake up and go for a swim at the beach when you purchase this 2 or 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath home nestled in the private Tanglewood Lake community Sitting on 1.6 acres. House offers 10 ft ceilings gathering the natural light. 2 Large walk in closets. Open kitchen with deep pantry. Sunlit dinning room. Extra room on back of home can be a 3rd bdrm or office. Decks on both front and back to enjoy nature at work. Walk-out basement and 3 outbuildings 2 with power. 3 Lakes with activities and so much more!

For open house information, contact Tera Jensen-Battese, Realty One Group Encompass at 913-897-8244

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2334722)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacygne, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Playgrounds#Golf Course#Country Living#Crown Realty
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
11
Followers
280
Post
925
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy