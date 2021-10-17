Take a look at these homes for sale in Lacygne

(Lacygne, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lacygne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

22436 W 383Rd Street, Fontana, 66026 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Make the move to the country! Perfect little hobby farm on 24.51 acres +/- just off blacktop. Large dining room with window box, perfect for a comfy reading spot. Hardwood floors. Green metal roof on house and garage. Mature trees, lovely yard! 17½ acres tillable ground, remainder in brome hay, homesite, and yard. Seller says there is always a breeze here!

16553 County Road 1077 N/A, Parker, 66072 6 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,384 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Country living at its finest! On 9.6 +/- acres on paved road. This six bedroom home is just what you've been looking for! Main floor master with large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms along with a second Living room and full bath. Full basement with exercise room, rec room, and movie theatre room. Stay warm and cozy in the winter with radiant floor heat throughout the home. The 28x39 detached garage has concrete floors, 200 AMP service and also offers radiant floor heat. Creek runs through middle of property. You don't want to miss this!

42 Buck Run Drive, Linn Valley, 66040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $113,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in None

Lake Life! Nice 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with a screened in porch. Located on a quite street close to the main lake. Open floor plan with large dining area and family room. Covered car port. 40 short minutes from OP is a gated recreational community with a 135 acre lake: 10 acre lake, 5 acre lake, plus numerous fishing ponds. 18 hole private golf course with restaurant plus clubhouse and community center with 2 swimming pools and kiddy pool. Enjoy campgrounds and rental cabins for guests. Plus playgrounds, tennis courts, miniature golf, sand beach, sand volleyball court, golf cart riding, ATV trails and more.

393 Sw Lakeside Drive, Lacygne, 66040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You can wake up and go for a swim at the beach when you purchase this 2 or 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath home nestled in the private Tanglewood Lake community Sitting on 1.6 acres. House offers 10 ft ceilings gathering the natural light. 2 Large walk in closets. Open kitchen with deep pantry. Sunlit dinning room. Extra room on back of home can be a 3rd bdrm or office. Decks on both front and back to enjoy nature at work. Walk-out basement and 3 outbuildings 2 with power. 3 Lakes with activities and so much more!

