Barnum, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Barnum

 6 days ago

(Barnum, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Barnum will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsGx0_0cU48MbN00

88845 State Hwy 23, Kerrick, 55756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Here is a manufactured home on 6.6 acres with a 2 car garage and a pole building with a concrete floor. Walk into the 12x12 mudroom and then into the home. The laundry area is right there, there is also a door for the shared bath with the master bedroom. The home has 3 good sized bedrooms with the master with a 3/4 bath. The kitchen/dining and living room have an open concept with vaulted ceilings. In the dining area there is a sliding glass door leading to back yard deck. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and counter space. The living room has a wall of windows allowing great natural light. Outside there is a large yard with a garden. There is a 2 car garage and a 40x60 pole building with a concrete floor. A great setting close to ATV trails, the Nemadji state Forest and close to Duluth. Needs some flooring. Come take a look.

For open house information, contact Richard Lewis, United Country BJ Real Estate at 320-245-2502

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6084252)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Fj9M_0cU48MbN00

3867 County Road 13, Barnum, 55707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Check out this gorgeous 3bd/2ba home in Barnum! This amazing home sits on 14 acres with 861 feet of river frontage on the Moose Horn River! New flooring!! This home has large spacious rooms including the stunning kitchen! The huge master suite not only has an amazingly large (18x14!!!) master bath but TWO fantastic walk-in closets! The other two bedrooms are spacious and filled with warm, inviting natural light. The walk-out ICF basement has the potential for so many uses, with egress windows in place for either bedrooms, family room, or whatever amazing idea you come up with! Sit on either one of the decks and enjoy quiet country living, or head over to the river and cast a line! There is a creek that runs through the property connecting the Moose Horn River and Bear Lake!!! Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment make this location absolutely ideal!!! Multiple lakes, rivers, parks, and trails are nearby! This is a must-see!

For open house information, contact Pamela Lewis, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-1500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTdn6_0cU48MbN00

90224 Shady Oak Lane, Kerrick, 55756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Here is the listing that you’ve been waiting for! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath lake home / cabin on Oak Lake has had lots of updates and is in move-in condition. Large windows offer great views from all the rooms, with additional views from the deck. The living room has a gas fireplace, and gas forced air along with central air will keep the cabin comfortable year round. The home is done in a clean rustic design for the “Up North” feel. The lower level walk out provides an awesome rec room with a bar counter, great for hosting weekend getaways. Outside you’ll find 100 feet of sandy shoreline ready for you to enjoy along Oak Lake. There is a detached 2+ car garage and storage shed, and an additional large lot for extra parking. The property is also located close to the Namadji State Forest for four seasons of fun!

For open house information, contact Thomas Jensen, United Country BJ Real Estate at 320-245-2502

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092211)

