Check out these homes for sale in Bloomfield now

(Bloomfield, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bloomfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

178 Marvin Downs Ln, Bardstown, 40004 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome features living room, eat in kitchen, half bath and laundry room. The second floor you will find two bedrooms and full bath. Home also features new paint and flooring through out with kitchen appliances to remain. Great covered front porch to relax or patio off the back.

1367 High Grove Rd, Coxs Creek, 40013 3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,437 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Step away from the city life and nestle at home in the peaceful environment with over an acre of land! The oversized cedar deck with pergolas invites you and guest to enjoy the simple country life with the occasional deer visits and evenings spent stargazing from an unpolluted sky. This 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan allows for the primary room to have the privacy from the rest of the house. The large walk in closet is within the spacious primary bathroom which holds a relaxing whirl pool. The kitchen provides a sizeable walk in pantry and access to the attic. Need extra space for recreational vehicles? Along side of the garage is an extended driveway to help meet that need! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 10/17/2021from 2-4 pm. 2nd to last house on left.

107 Shallow Springs Court, Bardstown, 40004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a great open floor plan.

142 Caldwell Ave, Bardstown, 40004 3 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This is the Home you can't live without! It's time to put roots down in ''The Most Beautiful Small Town in America!'' You will love this gorgeous three bedroom, all brick ranch style home, located just minutes from some of the World's most renowned Bourbon Distilleries. As you walk through the door you'll be intrigued by the farmhouse look of the unfinished hardwood floors throughout this darling home. Over 1200+sqft of living space and an oversized eat-in kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Especially when you see the sparkling pool in the privacy fenced back yard. The double driveway also gives plenty of space for a multi-car family. All new paint throughout, new energy efficient windows and ALL appliances stay too! Schedule your showing fast, because this beauty will not last!!

