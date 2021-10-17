Check out these homes on the Shippenville market now

(Shippenville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shippenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 Oak Ridge Drive, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check out this outstanding 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in one of Clarion's premier subdivisions. This home is 2,524 square feet and features solid surface countertops in it's recently updated kitchen. Formal dining, large family room in basement with 4th bedroom. Many new updates features a large rear deck & 2 car attached garage. Items included in sale: pool table, cabinet downstairs, wall cooler downstairs, shed.

For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

Evergreen Estates, Shippenville, 16254 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,089 Square Feet | Built in 2018

3 bedroom/ 2 bath. Warm Sienna maple flat panel cabinet close drawer guide, in-floor heat duct supply line cross-over, attic stairwell with door at the bottom. This Home can be built on your lot and location fully customizable home. Land, Permits, Inspections, Fees Site work Foundation, Piers, Porches, Decks, Utility connections, Garages, Landscaping is not included in this price. Click the virtual tour for 360 images. $189,600 is starting price of the house. This home is to be built

For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

7887 Route 208, Knox, 16232 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on the outskirts of Knox. Large lower level family room, large bedrooms, and private back yard with a 3 stall oversized garage. Tucked away on your rear deck, you will feel like you are living in the woods, yet close to all of the conveniences of town.

For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355

230 Strahlman Drive, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Premier Home. This immaculate home boasts an open floor plan with great flow throughout. This gorgeous kitchen is accented with cherry cabinets, custom island, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and pantry area. Full basement with heated floors, underground utilities, 2 car detached garage, and a work shop. Beautiful landscape yard on a corner lot. Hot tub and a waterfall garden fountain. This home truly is move in ready.

For open house information, contact Carol Rankin, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355