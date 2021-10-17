CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

House hunt Leon: See what’s on the market now

Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 6 days ago

(Leon, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2On7Tv_0cU48EXZ00

1499 Evergreen Road, Fraziers Bottom, 25082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $151,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a little over 2 acres! Secluded area with GORGEOUS views. Large eat-in kitchen. Stay cozy by the fireplace in the living room. Split level floor plan with owners suite on opposite side of the other bedrooms, which boasts a walk-in closet and a stunning bathroom suite with shower AND soaking tub. "Brand new metal roof!" Seller may offer financing!

For open house information, contact Christie Giompalo, REALTY EXCHANGE COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE at 304-523-2225

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171033)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwJjs_0cU48EXZ00

7135 Black Oak Road, Fraziers Bottom, 25082

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in None

Disregard listing price. Property to be sold at public auction. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Project Home. 992+/- sqft. Basement Hay Field, Barn, & Spacious Back Yard. Septic. Water must be hauled in. 13.642 Acres as stated in the deed. Property to be sold at public auction Monday, November 8th at 6:00PM. This is a sale by auction; Accordingly, the final sales price may vary substantially higher or lower than the listing price, and is determined via competitive bidding. Online Bidding Only.

For open house information, contact Joe Pyle, Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service at 304-592-6000

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016580)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4GIe_0cU48EXZ00

849 Walker Ridge Road, Leon, 25123

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,009 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Almost Heaven...West Virginia! A must see! Gorgeous farm nestled in the mountains of Putnam County! Homme offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. 2 story home with full basement and large covered porch to sit and drink coffee. 2 newer HVAC systems. Morning room, recreation room, formal living and dining rooms. Lots of storage and oversized closets. Woodworking shop. 2 car detached garage with full loft. All this on nearly 300 acres with panoramic views. Farm has multiple uses. Don't miss this one.

For open house information, contact Kay Hazelette, ASSIST 2 SELL/BUYERS & SELLERS REALTY at 304-755-2980

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171039)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs90u_0cU48EXZ00

15279 Charleston Road, Red House, 25168

3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking to downsize? First time home buyer? This home is located on a level lot. Roof is 8 years old, windows installed 2018, sun room added 2021, new blacktop to increase parking area, 10 x 24 utility shed with 8 x 14 lean to, new 10 x 16 storage building with 2 windows. Large backyard.

For open house information, contact Janice Faber, Advantage Real Estate at 304-562-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249806)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
State
West Virginia State
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Online Auction#Coffee#Brand#Bath Project Home#Realty Service
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
31
Followers
284
Post
674
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy