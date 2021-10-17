House hunt Leon: See what’s on the market now

(Leon, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1499 Evergreen Road, Fraziers Bottom, 25082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $151,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a little over 2 acres! Secluded area with GORGEOUS views. Large eat-in kitchen. Stay cozy by the fireplace in the living room. Split level floor plan with owners suite on opposite side of the other bedrooms, which boasts a walk-in closet and a stunning bathroom suite with shower AND soaking tub. "Brand new metal roof!" Seller may offer financing!

For open house information, contact Christie Giompalo, REALTY EXCHANGE COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE at 304-523-2225

7135 Black Oak Road, Fraziers Bottom, 25082 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in None

Disregard listing price. Property to be sold at public auction. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Project Home. 992+/- sqft. Basement Hay Field, Barn, & Spacious Back Yard. Septic. Water must be hauled in. 13.642 Acres as stated in the deed. Property to be sold at public auction Monday, November 8th at 6:00PM. This is a sale by auction; Accordingly, the final sales price may vary substantially higher or lower than the listing price, and is determined via competitive bidding. Online Bidding Only.

For open house information, contact Joe Pyle, Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service at 304-592-6000

849 Walker Ridge Road, Leon, 25123 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,009 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Almost Heaven...West Virginia! A must see! Gorgeous farm nestled in the mountains of Putnam County! Homme offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. 2 story home with full basement and large covered porch to sit and drink coffee. 2 newer HVAC systems. Morning room, recreation room, formal living and dining rooms. Lots of storage and oversized closets. Woodworking shop. 2 car detached garage with full loft. All this on nearly 300 acres with panoramic views. Farm has multiple uses. Don't miss this one.

For open house information, contact Kay Hazelette, ASSIST 2 SELL/BUYERS & SELLERS REALTY at 304-755-2980

15279 Charleston Road, Red House, 25168 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking to downsize? First time home buyer? This home is located on a level lot. Roof is 8 years old, windows installed 2018, sun room added 2021, new blacktop to increase parking area, 10 x 24 utility shed with 8 x 14 lean to, new 10 x 16 storage building with 2 windows. Large backyard.

For open house information, contact Janice Faber, Advantage Real Estate at 304-562-7653