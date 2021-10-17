CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Mountain, MS

House hunt Blue Mountain: See what’s on the market now

Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Blue Mountain, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blue Mountain will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAVl9_0cU48Cm700

1127 Lakeview, Ashland, 38603

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Retreat! 3BD 2B. New kitchen with stainless appliances. New master Bath vanity & tile shower. Detached DBL garage. 2 lots. Driveway entrance front & rear

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-19-3517)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDmzR_0cU48Cm700

249 Moores Mill Road, Ripley, 38663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful 3BD 2B in main area. Office off garage. Living area over garage with living, kitchen, BD, & bath. Triple garage with H/A, tiled. Front porch tiled. 2.19 Ac, survey.

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-20-686)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmP2c_0cU48Cm700

3751 Ms-370, Ripley, 38663

4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Country living at its best! Beautiful 4 br/3 ba home on almost two acres of land. All bedrooms are nice and spacious with high ceilings and laminate floors. Convenience of gas station, grocery shopping, community park and restaurants less than two miles away. This one is worth a closer look!Owner licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Sonya Weeden Dendy, Five Star Realty at 662-534-5025

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yn7nt_0cU48Cm700

0 Cr 416, Ripley, 38663

1 Bed 1 Bath | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

SPORTSMAN'S DREAM PARADISE! 151.66 acres of extremely well managed recreational and mixed mature timber land. Many fresh tracks prove wild turkey trot roads & deer live on this beautiful property. Public Water and natural gas. 1 BD cabin , 35 X 80 steel shop with 4 garage doors , all with electric lifts, bath, dish-net TV & internet. 2 storage sheds. 2 additional sites with septic, electric, water, natural gas. Beautiful homesite with utilities & fire hydrant in place with water view of Tippah Lake. Established slagged gravel roads through property. 2 small ponds with fish. Several nice deer stands in place. Monitored Surveillance systems in cabin, shop, gates, & property.

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-1971)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Blue Mountain, MS
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Real Estate Brokerage#Fish#Country Living#House#Bath Vanity#Class Realty#Llc#Bd#H A#Star Realty#Utilities
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain, MS
64
Followers
304
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy