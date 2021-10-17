House hunt Blue Mountain: See what’s on the market now

(Blue Mountain, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blue Mountain will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1127 Lakeview, Ashland, 38603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lake Retreat! 3BD 2B. New kitchen with stainless appliances. New master Bath vanity & tile shower. Detached DBL garage. 2 lots. Driveway entrance front & rear

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

249 Moores Mill Road, Ripley, 38663 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful 3BD 2B in main area. Office off garage. Living area over garage with living, kitchen, BD, & bath. Triple garage with H/A, tiled. Front porch tiled. 2.19 Ac, survey.

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663

3751 Ms-370, Ripley, 38663 4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Country living at its best! Beautiful 4 br/3 ba home on almost two acres of land. All bedrooms are nice and spacious with high ceilings and laminate floors. Convenience of gas station, grocery shopping, community park and restaurants less than two miles away. This one is worth a closer look!Owner licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Sonya Weeden Dendy, Five Star Realty at 662-534-5025

0 Cr 416, Ripley, 38663 1 Bed 1 Bath | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

SPORTSMAN'S DREAM PARADISE! 151.66 acres of extremely well managed recreational and mixed mature timber land. Many fresh tracks prove wild turkey trot roads & deer live on this beautiful property. Public Water and natural gas. 1 BD cabin , 35 X 80 steel shop with 4 garage doors , all with electric lifts, bath, dish-net TV & internet. 2 storage sheds. 2 additional sites with septic, electric, water, natural gas. Beautiful homesite with utilities & fire hydrant in place with water view of Tippah Lake. Established slagged gravel roads through property. 2 small ponds with fish. Several nice deer stands in place. Monitored Surveillance systems in cabin, shop, gates, & property.

For open house information, contact Charlene D. Hill SFR, 1ST Class Realty, LLC at 662-993-4663