Check out these homes on the Lovell market now

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

158 W Main St, Lovell, 82431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This home has charm & potential. Price affordable so upgrades can occur. Front vinyl siding, windows & roof damaged by hail storm that hit Lovell. Roof replaced & replacement windows are triple pane making the home more efficient/quiet. Front vinyl siding still needs replaced. Wood floors under the carpet. Newer gas oven/stove. Ready for investment and loving care. Selling "as-is, where-is"

50 10Th St E, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2021

High-end home in new neighborhood! Great area in town. Beautiful new construction on one level with amazing features. High-end features that include, tray ceiling, quarts counter tops, custom cabinets, and custom master shower. Call today for more information! Seller is related to listing agent.

1088 Road 7, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Truly incredible! This property has it all; 3564+/- sq/ft on one level, 1024 sq/ft garage & 2000 sq/ft fully finished shop on 8.4 irrigated acres. Adj 92 acres w/ live water can be sold as well! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & custom hickory cabinets throughout. This turnkey country horse property is immaculately constructed & cared for. The landscaping, gardens & setting are second to none.

25 9Th St W, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $363,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new and great location. One level three bedroom, two bath home with covered deck. Well built with R49 and R21 insulation. Close to shopping, church, schools and the hospital.

