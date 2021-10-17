CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

Check out these homes on the Lovell market now

Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 6 days ago

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z89BS_0cU487Rj00

158 W Main St, Lovell, 82431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This home has charm & potential. Price affordable so upgrades can occur. Front vinyl siding, windows & roof damaged by hail storm that hit Lovell. Roof replaced & replacement windows are triple pane making the home more efficient/quiet. Front vinyl siding still needs replaced. Wood floors under the carpet. Newer gas oven/stove. Ready for investment and loving care. Selling "as-is, where-is"

For open house information, contact Dave Reetz, The Real Estate Connection at 307-754-2800

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28y3is_0cU487Rj00

50 10Th St E, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2021

High-end home in new neighborhood! Great area in town. Beautiful new construction on one level with amazing features. High-end features that include, tray ceiling, quarts counter tops, custom cabinets, and custom master shower. Call today for more information! Seller is related to listing agent.

For open house information, contact Carl Schultz, The Real Estate Connection at 307-754-2800

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKE20_0cU487Rj00

1088 Road 7, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Truly incredible! This property has it all; 3564+/- sq/ft on one level, 1024 sq/ft garage & 2000 sq/ft fully finished shop on 8.4 irrigated acres. Adj 92 acres w/ live water can be sold as well! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & custom hickory cabinets throughout. This turnkey country horse property is immaculately constructed & cared for. The landscaping, gardens & setting are second to none.

For open house information, contact David Zaddock, Elite West Realty at 307-764-6222

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHh2G_0cU487Rj00

25 9Th St W, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $363,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new and great location. One level three bedroom, two bath home with covered deck. Well built with R49 and R21 insulation. Close to shopping, church, schools and the hospital.

For open house information, contact John Parsons, 307 Real Estate at 307-587-4959

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors.

