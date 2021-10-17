CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

House hunt Red Lodge: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(Red Lodge, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Red Lodge. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

37 Fox Road, Red Lodge, 59068

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,197,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 20 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Family transfer to reduce acreage to 15 acres and is in the process

2825 Pine Ridge Road, Red Lodge, 59068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $632,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New build on Red Lodge Golf Course will have impressive features & great views in many directions. The great room will have a vaulted pine ceiling with built in hickory shelves, nice large windows & a GFP. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, hickory cabinets, an island with raised bar, pantry & adjacent dining room with access to back patio. Solid pine doors & trim throughout home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all with quartz countertops & hickory cabinets, master bathroom will have a tiled shower & separate soaking tub. Foyer, laundry room with deep sink, & 2 car fully finished garage. Outside will have LP Smart Siding, seamless gutters, landscaping, UGS, patio & concrete driveway. Completion to be approximately 03/2022. Get in early to be able to pick some of the finishes & colors. Color pictures are just showcasing builders precise craftsmanship in recently built homes.

2620 Greenough Way, Red Lodge, 59068

4 Beds 3 Baths | $669,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,094 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed new construction with great attention to detail on the the 14th fairway of the Golf Course by Mountain Homesteads. Easy one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-floor radiant heat, a great room with 12 foot tongue & groove blue pine ceiling & gas fireplace. The kitchen will feature quartz countertops, knotty alder cabinets, an island/breakfast bar & pantry. Separate dining & master bedroom doors to access the patio. Master ensuite with double vanity, quartz countertops, tub, tile shower & walk in closet. Office/bedroom, laundry room, covered front porch & 2 car garage plus a separate tandem 10ft tall garage for smaller RV.s, trailers or cars complete this single level ranch style home. Landscaped & underground sprinklers are also included. LP Smart siding. If purchasing in the near future you may be able to select some finishes & colors.

323 Adams Avenue S, Red Lodge, 59068

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,406 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1910

The current owners updated and upgraded the home in the last few years. It is quaint, cozy and move in ready. For a 1,160 sq. ft. cottage, the rooms feel quite spacious. What is most practical is the hidden washer and dryer behind the door in the kitchen. The deck invites you to sit and enjoy the sunshine. Please see Supplements for Gas and Electric info.

