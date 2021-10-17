Check out these homes for sale in Ringgold now

(Ringgold, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ringgold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4302 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

REDUCED!!! SELLERS HIGHLY MOTIVATED! Come see this wonderful property nestled on over 5 acres of land! This retrofitted double-wide is ready for a new owner to provide a little TLC. The pond on the front of the property is sure to be fun for those Louisiana summers! Call me today to set your appointment to see all the details!

330 Evangeline Drive, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Completely updated, turn-key home located on the canal of Lake Bistineau. Beamed wood vaulted ceilings encompass the spacious living room that has a brick fireplace. An open floor plan throughout the house with wood flooring makes this home ideal for entertaining family and friends. The master bedroom contains an ensuite bathroom with a garden tub and walk in shower. Ideal location for someone seeking a quiet and serene area to live.

120 Blue Pond Road, Ringgold, 71068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to Sportsman's Paradise. This a rare find and a turnkey waterfront property. 32 Acre -tract, with over 2,000 of water frontage on Lake Bistineau water . This secluded hunting paradise is one of kind with deer, duck, fishing hogs, and more. 2 story, 3000sq.ft. home offers 3-bedroom, 2 bath Barndominium. Porches located on upper and lower level where you can view the deer and other wildlife in your front and backyard. There is a workshop 1600 sqft + between the home also a large covered area that provides storage for tractor, ATV and other equipment. Insulated with central HC, Full Bathroom. Shooting lanes. Fenced 1 acre garden plot. Deer stands, feeders throughout the property. There is to much to list

156 Stewart Road, Hall Summit, 71034 4 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,407 Square Feet | Built in 2013

ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON APPROXIMATLEY 5 ACRES IN HALL SUMMIT...SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN AND WORTH THE DISTANCE! THIS BEAUTY HAS IT ALL...LIVING ROOM WITH DINING AREA AND BEAUTIFUL CATHEDERAL CEILING, FORMAL DINING FOR HOLIDAYS, THE PERFECT KITCHEN FOR ALL THE COOKS, OFFICE OR STUDY WITH BUILT IN BOOK CASES, A SEPARATE STAIR WELL LEADING TO A LARGE GAMEROOM WITH AN ADDITONAL GAMING ROOM OR SOUND PROOF MUSIC ROOM, HEATED AND COOLED GYM OFF THE GARAGE, ONE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH ON-SUITE BATH, ADDIDIONAL 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EXQUISITE WOOD FLOORS, EXOTIC GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DESIGNER FIXTURES, 10x14 STORAGE SHED, INVITING FRONT PORCH AND TONS OF STORAGE.

