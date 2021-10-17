Campo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Campo, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

29488 Cleveland Forest Dr, Campo, 91906 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Ideal Lake Morena location! Perfect for a home, investment property or vacation home! Design this home and land to meet your needs at a great price! Enjoy nature with Lake Morena Park, Pacific Coast Trail and more just minutes away! Value is in the land. Owner planned to build their dream home and plans have changed! Bring us an offer!!!

26835 Old Highway 80, Guatay, 91931 2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The big, beautiful balcony overlooking the nearby hillsides is the ideal sport for your morning coffee. The large bedrooms have ample closet space, there is massive pantry, two additional hall closets, and a dedicated laundry room. There is a brand new retaining wall in the back yard leaving the space as a blank slate awaiting your creative touch and memorable gatherings. In addition, the grounds in the park have gone through a recent transformation. Whether you are at the pool, local garden, one of the many annual events held in the community center, or just walking the freshly paved roads in the park, you’ll feel right at home in the Heavenly Oaks Community. Park management has also added extra safety features like fire hoses for almost every home and have manicured the trees in the park and surrounding area per the fire departments recommendations to ensure the highest level of fire safety. In the past the fire depart has even used the park as a home base in emergencies because of the resources available.

38709 Clover Trl, Boulevard, 91905 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Affordable living in the town of Boulevard a few minutes drive from Interstate 8 freeway and near Campo Indian Reservation . 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with laminate flooring, wood burning stove in living room, fenced private yard and 2 sheds/workspace and carport. Newer bathroom and kitchen. Laundry room is off of the kitchen with room for a full-size washer & dryer. All electric and on septic. Some deferred maintenance. Walking distance to two small markets.

