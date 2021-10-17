CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paonia, CO

Check out these homes for sale in Paonia now

Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Paonia, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Paonia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TR4I_0cU47pVd00

31117 Lazear Road, Hotchkiss, 81419

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Spacious and Tastefully TOTALLY REMODELED LARGE farm house with all the charm of a historic building yet modern touches! NEW Granite kitchen counters tops, tiled showers, and walk-in closet. Brand new stainless steel Oven/Range, new dishwasher and microwave. Alluring arches, and abundant storage with quaint built-in drawers and closets in all bedrooms. Large Pantry off of the kitchen. Bay window in the dinning area. Views of Mount Lamborn and Landsend Mountain from the kitchen window. Laundry room with pocket door to dampen sound. 30' x 50" Concrete pad poured and prepped with electricity for you to build your dream shop. Privacy fence just installed. Covered front, side and back porch areas, and big unfinished basement for more storage an/ or living space. THIS IS JUST LIKE A NEW HOME....Ready for you to come see!!!

For open house information, contact Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC at 970-921-5331

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-782754)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Jbeb_0cU47pVd00

18201 Highway 133, Somerset, 81434

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,549,000 | 2,908 Square Feet | Built in 1986

36 beautiful acres with multiple residences, nestled along Hwy 133. Kick back and relax in one of the many serene areas creekside or get out and explore an additional 80 acres of private access public land with easy walking trails meandering through the forest, or go directly across the road to the Ragged Mtn ATV trail system leading to 1000's of acres of National Forest...fishing and wildlife galore. Property includes a main residence perfect for entertaining with 2 sets of French doors opening up to a wrap around deck, oversized detached garage with multiple bonus rooms, 612 sqft guest house with a 400 sqft deck and private hot tub, out building. The campground on part of the acreage includes 3 rental ''Glamping'' cabins, 18 RV sites with 50 amp electric, hot water outdoor showers,

For open house information, contact Adrianne Rhein, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Redstone at 970-963-1061

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-170846)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H15UD_0cU47pVd00

6106 Sagebrush Road, Hotchkiss, 81419

3 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Rooms filled with light! This recently built home South of Hotchkiss has views that go on for days in all directions. Tall ceilings and multiple windows invite the Mountain views into every room. Gas fireplace in the spacious living room to keep you cozy. Mudroom entrance to help keep your home clean. Back porch perfect for entertaining and enjoying Mt Lamborn, Lands-end and Needlerock. Privacy fence between the home and green house. Raised garden beds and partially submerged greenhouse to take advantage of the stable temperatures. Tankless water heater for on demand use. Domestic water is a tap from a spring. Irrigation water comes from 2 taps in the same spring. Gravel Driveway and parking area, with natural high desert, low maintenance landscaping. No HOA or Covenants. Come make this your home on the range!

For open house information, contact Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC at 970-921-5331

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-786599)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJINf_0cU47pVd00

410 Duke Hill Road, Hotchkiss, 81419

3 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC, 970-261-5928, bernadette@paoniarealty.com, www.paoniarealty.com: A rare find in Western Colorado. The in-town location of this 20-acre historic farm belies it's very rural character. The luxurious 3BR/3BA 2,500 sf 1896 Victorian was built for one of the founders of the town and maintains its status as a pinnacle property to this date. The sale price of the home includes beautiful furnishings with period pieces. Classic architectural detail throughout includes bay windows, pocket doors, 9 1/2 ft. ceilings, original woodwork & floors, original hardware, and stained glass accents. Spacious kitchen with tile floors and a tin ceiling. The stately en suite master bedroom features a walk-in closet and soaking tub. Recently updated foundation and mechanical systems, high-speed optical internet, and city water, sewer and trash collection provide the comfort of modern living. A 5.48 kW solar PV array generates electricity via a net metering arrangement with the local energy provider. Water rights from the Duke Ditch are some of the oldest in the region, dating from the 1890’s and providing water from April 15 to November 1 in an average season. Gated pipe irrigates the gently rolling hay fields, maintained under the national organic protocol, and producing up to 3 cuttings/season. Excess irrigation water feeds the sprinkler system that maintains the large landscaped yard and organic gardens. The property includes a 2-story fruit shed, 65-HP John Deere 2550 tractor and all implements, 10-HP Mainline rototiller, corral panels, solar electric fence, various hand tools, plus bee-keeping equipment. Additional water taps are available from the town. Zoned agricultural, so bring your horses. This is a quiet farm at the top of the hill yet convenient to town. The location boasts stunning views across the North Fork Valley. When the moon rises from behind the mountains and backlights the clouds, it will take your breath away. There is easy access to Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Telluride and Aspen.

For open house information, contact Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC at 970-261-5928

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785011)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Paonia, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
PHX Sun-Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4403 E Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Paonia Dispatch

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia, CO
22
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy