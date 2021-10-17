Check out these homes for sale in Paonia now

(Paonia, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Paonia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

31117 Lazear Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Spacious and Tastefully TOTALLY REMODELED LARGE farm house with all the charm of a historic building yet modern touches! NEW Granite kitchen counters tops, tiled showers, and walk-in closet. Brand new stainless steel Oven/Range, new dishwasher and microwave. Alluring arches, and abundant storage with quaint built-in drawers and closets in all bedrooms. Large Pantry off of the kitchen. Bay window in the dinning area. Views of Mount Lamborn and Landsend Mountain from the kitchen window. Laundry room with pocket door to dampen sound. 30' x 50" Concrete pad poured and prepped with electricity for you to build your dream shop. Privacy fence just installed. Covered front, side and back porch areas, and big unfinished basement for more storage an/ or living space. THIS IS JUST LIKE A NEW HOME....Ready for you to come see!!!

18201 Highway 133, Somerset, 81434 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,549,000 | 2,908 Square Feet | Built in 1986

36 beautiful acres with multiple residences, nestled along Hwy 133. Kick back and relax in one of the many serene areas creekside or get out and explore an additional 80 acres of private access public land with easy walking trails meandering through the forest, or go directly across the road to the Ragged Mtn ATV trail system leading to 1000's of acres of National Forest...fishing and wildlife galore. Property includes a main residence perfect for entertaining with 2 sets of French doors opening up to a wrap around deck, oversized detached garage with multiple bonus rooms, 612 sqft guest house with a 400 sqft deck and private hot tub, out building. The campground on part of the acreage includes 3 rental ''Glamping'' cabins, 18 RV sites with 50 amp electric, hot water outdoor showers,

6106 Sagebrush Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 3 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Rooms filled with light! This recently built home South of Hotchkiss has views that go on for days in all directions. Tall ceilings and multiple windows invite the Mountain views into every room. Gas fireplace in the spacious living room to keep you cozy. Mudroom entrance to help keep your home clean. Back porch perfect for entertaining and enjoying Mt Lamborn, Lands-end and Needlerock. Privacy fence between the home and green house. Raised garden beds and partially submerged greenhouse to take advantage of the stable temperatures. Tankless water heater for on demand use. Domestic water is a tap from a spring. Irrigation water comes from 2 taps in the same spring. Gravel Driveway and parking area, with natural high desert, low maintenance landscaping. No HOA or Covenants. Come make this your home on the range!

410 Duke Hill Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 3 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC, 970-261-5928, bernadette@paoniarealty.com, www.paoniarealty.com: A rare find in Western Colorado. The in-town location of this 20-acre historic farm belies it's very rural character. The luxurious 3BR/3BA 2,500 sf 1896 Victorian was built for one of the founders of the town and maintains its status as a pinnacle property to this date. The sale price of the home includes beautiful furnishings with period pieces. Classic architectural detail throughout includes bay windows, pocket doors, 9 1/2 ft. ceilings, original woodwork & floors, original hardware, and stained glass accents. Spacious kitchen with tile floors and a tin ceiling. The stately en suite master bedroom features a walk-in closet and soaking tub. Recently updated foundation and mechanical systems, high-speed optical internet, and city water, sewer and trash collection provide the comfort of modern living. A 5.48 kW solar PV array generates electricity via a net metering arrangement with the local energy provider. Water rights from the Duke Ditch are some of the oldest in the region, dating from the 1890’s and providing water from April 15 to November 1 in an average season. Gated pipe irrigates the gently rolling hay fields, maintained under the national organic protocol, and producing up to 3 cuttings/season. Excess irrigation water feeds the sprinkler system that maintains the large landscaped yard and organic gardens. The property includes a 2-story fruit shed, 65-HP John Deere 2550 tractor and all implements, 10-HP Mainline rototiller, corral panels, solar electric fence, various hand tools, plus bee-keeping equipment. Additional water taps are available from the town. Zoned agricultural, so bring your horses. This is a quiet farm at the top of the hill yet convenient to town. The location boasts stunning views across the North Fork Valley. When the moon rises from behind the mountains and backlights the clouds, it will take your breath away. There is easy access to Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Telluride and Aspen.

