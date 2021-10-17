Take a look at these homes for sale in Wells

(Wells, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wells than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

27 Main Street S, Minnesota Lake, 56068 3 Beds 3 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Full of character and charm, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath boasts hardwood floors throughout and period built-ins! The main floor has an enclosed front porch with beadboard ceiling, & front door with bevelled glass that opens to a formal foyer and open staircase. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors, and just off the kitchen is a 1/2 bath in the back entryway/mudroom. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms (all with hardwood floors) and a bath, plus storage closets and access to a rooftop deck complete the living spaces. The full basement is plumbed with a shower & toilet, has the laundry room, and the option for additional family room space/workout room/rec room/etc. A detached single garage and lovely backyard with fire pit and shade trees are the finishing touches. This vintage charmer is ready for it's new owner!

55 7Th Street Se, Wells, 56097 4 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This property offers up to five bedrooms--one on the main floor, three upstairs, and one in the basement (egress window already in place). Ceiling fans in nearly every room, electric fireplace, all appliances, two decks, double garage, concrete street, and alley access. This property is located right across the street from the city park and just around the corner from the golf course and swimming pool.

483 8Th St Sw, Wells, 56097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderfully maintained 3 bed 2 bath rambler with so much to offer! The heated, attached garage with enters directly into the kitchen, which boasts ample cabinet storage and a movable center island with breakfast bar. Directly off the kitchen is a living room with large bay window and vaulted ceilings. The main floor has 3 good size bedrooms, a full bath, and main floor laundry. Downstairs is the place to hang out! A massive family room complete with home theatre and surround sound. Off the family room, a bonus space and potentially a future 4th bedroom could be down here as an egress window is already installed. A quaint office and additional storage room completes the lower level. Head outside the sliding doors off the kitchen to the patio to entertain! A huge backyard with playset and storage shed awaits, and the entire backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence. Won't last long!

305 2Nd Avenue Sw, Wells, 56097 4 Beds 2 Baths | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Four bedroom, two bath, 2-story with updated kitchen, breakfast bar, main floor family room with pellet stove, one bedroom & one bathroom on the main floor, three bedrooms & one bathroom upstairs (double sinks & step in shower), huge walk in closet, four ductless mini-split air conditioners with heat pump (one on main floor and one in each of the upstairs bedrooms), six ceiling fans, doubled paned windows, open staircase, deck & corner lot.

