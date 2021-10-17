Check out these Bottineau homes on the market

(Bottineau, ND) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bottineau than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

214 13Th Street West, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Do you like ranch homes but need some extra living space? Well look no further! There is a surprise waiting for you in this well-cared for home on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND! It boasts over 1900 square feet on the main level and over 900 square feet finished in the basement. The original part of the home was built in 1955 as a standard ranch; however in 1974 a gorgeous 900 square foot addition was built. It features vaulted ceilings with original wood beams which gives it a very spacious feel and gives this home much more living area. The large peaked windows face the beautiful and private backyard that hosts many large mature trees for shade and privacy. There is also a wood burning fireplace (currently has an electric insert) for extra warmth in the winter months. The lot is 10,880 square feet (or 0.25 acres). There is also an 8x10 shed for extra storage. The main level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All appliances have been updated- stainless steel! There is a separate office area for those of you who are working from home that has a bright and gorgeous view of the backyard. The bathroom has custom cabinetry and tile work. Did I mention there are original hardwoods under the carpets in the living room and 2 bedrooms? This home also has plenty of storage for all of your needs- some cedar lined! There is also a second office space in the addition on the main level which could easily be converted to a third bedroom if needed. The finished basement has a family room, bathroom (with tub) and a large bedroom with two large closets (nonconforming)- an egress window would add extra value to the home down the line! Laundry and the utility rooms are also located downstairs. Call or email me today to look at this hidden gem on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND.

For open house information, contact Amy Koivula, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884

610 West Pine Circle, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You are going to want to see this well cared for property that is situated on over a half acre lot! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is all one level & it has an attached 26' x 20' garage that has been insulated. The house has constantly been getting improvements done to it! Just last year a gorgeous 315 square foot wood deck was added. Windows, gutters, steel siding, entrance doors, & shingles have all been updated throughout the years. A brand new living room window is also being installed this autumn. The home itself has a large & inviting living room, 3 decent sized bedrooms which includes a wall a/c unit in the master, a full bathroom, a bright kitchen & dining room area, a large laundry room which was also being used as a small office, & an additional bathroom just off of the laundry room. This house is great but the massive backyard is amazing & the new deck complements it perfectly! With over 1/2 an acre on this property the options could be limitless with what you could do! You will want to see this place for yourself! Call us today!

For open house information, contact Brett Houck, Turtle Mountain Real Estate at 701-228-3316

1340 Highway 5 Ne, Bottineau, 58318 4 Beds 2 Baths | $292,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Here is a split level home on 3 acres with 30 x 60 pole barn and lean-to additon. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and an attached double car garage along with an attached and heated work shop. This property sits in the country just east of Bottineau and would be prefect for horses. Property has great country views of the turtle mountains. House has its own private well and private sewer drainfield. There is also an additonal well out back for watering horses. Please call us to set up an appointment to see this listing or if you have any questions.

For open house information, contact Joe Bender, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884

710 East Street, Bottineau, 58318 4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This listing is a one of a kind home with plenty of updates! The major updates have been done to the exterior including siding and windows. The main floor has been updated as well with new carpet, texturing, and paint. The kitchen is an open concept which flows into the open dining and living area. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom that has been updated. There is original hardwood on the main floor also. The updating of the basement is a work in progress with all of the materials to finish to however you desire. There is a 3/4 bath in the basement that needs to be finished along with a bedroom with an egress window. The basement also features a kitchen area. The basement has garage access so could be a potential apartment for rental income. The laundry room is also housed in the basement. The new propane furnace was installed in 2018. There is a nice sized private backyard with a storage shed. There is also an attached single stall garage that has extra storage. Please call today to schedule a viewing appointment!

For open house information, contact Allison Getzlaff, Four Seasons Realty at 701-228-5884