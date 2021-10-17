Morenci-curious? These homes are on the market

(Morenci, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morenci. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16527 Lime Creek Highway, Hudson, 49247 4 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Extremely rare Find! Just listed! Amazing historic 4 bed farmhouse w/1 car garage, 40x40 giant loaded pole barn, above ground pool, hot tub, chicken coop, giant garden & deep pond on 5 picturesque acres w/trails for under $300K!!! This pre-civil war era farmhouse was craftsman built 11 years before Lincoln became president yet shows like new and plenty of room to entertain. Beautiful cabinetry, amazingly restored hardwood floors that look as good now as they did 160 years ago! The outbuildingis larger than most pole barns and is every guy's dream! Fully insulated, giant insulated doors, heated with the wood boiler and switches automatically to propane if preferred or if the temp drops too low. All kitchen appliances included! One year AHS Home Warranty included! Set appt today!

13784 Emens Drive, Hudson, 49247 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1957

** BEST & FINAL due 9/3 by 6 PM.** LAKEFRONT ALL-SPORT Lime Lake home offering 3 BR/2BA with 2 screened-in porches that can easily be converted into year-round living. The layout of the property is designed for entertaining! Enjoy open floor plan to the kitchen, dining and family room featuring a wood burner. Tiered decks are great for hosting family and friends. Lakeside floodlight for yard games or lake activities after dusk. Lakeside shed has electricity used for lake toys and additional storage shed by 2-car garage. Easement across the street for additional parking. Most of the home in/outdoor furnishings and dock are included with the sale. New roof, windows, stove, hot water heater, dryer, carpeting and basement ceiling. Seller has updated the kitchen, electrical and AC. Private spring-fed lake stocked, 45FT deep.

123 N Washington Street, Morenci, 49256 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,900 | 821 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Gorgeous home in the growing city of Morenci! This home is perfect for someone who is looking for that "move-in" ready house. All new appliances, doors and many updates through out. Come take your tour today !

13854 Emens Drive, Hudson, 49247 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1964

OPEN HOUSE -Sunday 9/12/2021 Noon -3pm. Lake Front Home on Private All Sport Lime Lake!!!!!! Enjoy every season at the lake with this 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath year round home. Featuring laminate floors throughout, a wood burning stove in the den for those cozy winter nights, a large master bedroom with master bath, 3 closets to include a walk-in and a private balcony. Home also features a one car garage, large deck, beach area, 2 docks, boat lift, jet ski lift, 3 out buildings with electric - one is next to the beach perfect for you water toys, fishing pools and the frig to hold your cold drinks. New A/C and home and garage have a new roof. Some indoor and outdoor furnishings are included with the sale. This home has lots of space to entertain your family and friends and offers great views of the lake. Schedule your showing. The seller is a realtor.

