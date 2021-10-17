Check out these homes on the Eureka market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Eureka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awP04_0cU47kLE00

713 N Greenwood, Eureka, 67045

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Super cute, well-maintained home in a great area! Hardwood or vinyl floors, tall ceilings, attached garage, covered back deck, fenced yard with privacy and chain link fences. So many updates such as plumbing plus water and sewer lines. Room sizes are currently estimated.

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-600046)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flmtI_0cU47kLE00

606 N Maple St, Eureka, 67045

2 Beds 1 Bath | $8,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This house needs to be torn down...it is in extremely bad repair. Owner is making a bit of progress with cleanup of the property but is very motivated to sell.

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-602421)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tasa_0cU47kLE00

1228 N Walnut, Eureka, 67045

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This is one of the cutest little houses you'll see! It's so clean, updated and ready! Includes all appliances (including washer & dryer). Large fenced back yard and a perfect spot for a carport in case you want to add one! As of July 2021, average monthly electric bill is $76 and average monthly gas bill is $49.

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-599055)

