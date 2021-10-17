CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Take a look at these homes on the Lutcher market now

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 6 days ago

(Lutcher, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lutcher will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

224 Chad B Baker Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1960

HUGE BACKYARD, NICE HOME

For open house information, contact OCTAVIA A BATES, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 504-207-2007 at 504-207-2007

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2296020)

627 Nw 2Nd Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom built new construction with a sleek modern look featuring an open concept layout, split floorplan, beautiful quartz countertops, all white kitchen, modern light fixtures, crown molding, trey ceilings in living area and master bedroom, recessed lighting, wall ceramic tile in master bath, plus more. It's a must see. All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all measurements and flood zone. Some pictures have been staged. No damage from Hurricane Ida!

For open house information, contact RHONDA P SMITH, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2306590)

126 W 17Th Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Full baths Nice front porch, Open Floor Plan with molding throughout. Navy Blue Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Ceramic backsplash, SS appliances, Mudroom w/ custom built cubbies, shelving, & seating area. Porcelain floors in baths. Master Bedroom very Spacious. Beautiful Master Bath w/ double vanity, Built-in walk-in shower w/ glass, and a free standing Clawfoot tub. Large walk-in closet w/ample shelving. Large spacious bedrooms. There's a huge yard for outdoor entertaining.

For open house information, contact TINA C FRANCOIS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309631)

