Check out these homes on the Lyman market now

(Lyman, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lyman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

45 Second, Mountain View, 82939 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Are you tired of high water bills? Look no further, this home has a well that you can switch to instead of using city water. Beautiful inside and out! Open floor plan with a nice flow to all areas of this home. All of your needs are located on the main floor and a nice wet bar and bonus space downstairs. The beautiful yard with mature trees, deck, hot tub and Smiths Fork Creek on the property. This is a must see! Call Cowboy State Realty with any questions or to go take a look. 307-200-4332

39930 Business Loop I-80, Lyman, 82937 4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Updated ranch style home on a large 1 acre lot. This home features a large family room, a separate dining/living area, an eat-in kitchen, and a master suite. Listing agent is related to seller. Call Chelsea at 661-917-4010 for showings.

350 Pine St., Mountain View, 82939 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming ranch style home that has been completely remolded, located on a lot with mature trees and a small stream. Open floor concept with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. All new luxury laminate flooring and paint throughout entire home. New energy efficient furnace and tankless water heater. Located on a 0.47 acre lot sits this charming rambler home in a quiet neighborhood.

