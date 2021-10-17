On the hunt for a home in Onalaska? These houses are on the market

(Onalaska, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Onalaska than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

767 Eadon Rd, Toledo, 98591 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Looking for privacy? You'll love this 1776 sf 3 bed/1.5 bath home on 4.8 acres! Sale includes 2 parcels! Stunning wrap around covered porch, 2 car attached garage, 4 car detached garage/shop and room for RV parking. Easy to maintain mature landscape and a hot tub on the view deck! Kitchen offers tons of cabinet storage and prep space. All stainless steel appliances (gas range) included -even the washer & dryer! Slider access off dining room to extended back deck. Large Master Suite with fireplace (not in use). So much space and endless possibilities. Great location - minutes to shopping and dining.Questions? Call Nancy Lee (253)222-9978Directions: From State Highway 505/WA-505, Left on Layton Rd, Layton becomes Leyton Rd, L on Eadon Rd

For open house information, contact Shawn Maxey, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

125 Laurel St, Mossyrock, 98564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come see your new home! Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, spacious living room w/wood stove. Dining room complete with french doors that open up to a nice patio, and fully fenced backyard creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living space. Freshly painted throughout! Attached 1 car garage + detached carport allow for ample parking space, including room for your RV. Roof is 3 years old. Conveniently located near all amenities and recreation! Schools, medical facilities, shopping, Riffe and Mayfield Lake, hunting and fishing too are just minutes away!

For open house information, contact Charles Grate, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

145 Sunflower Ln, Onalaska, 98570 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on 2.5 acres of flat, groomed and dry land with views of the Mount Rainier and the surrounding hills. Fully fenced with an outbuilding shed previously used and a horse stall. The wide gravel drive offers plenty of space to park a trailer or RV. This home features a spacious kitchen, living room, family room, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and an en suite bath, plumbed and ready for a soaking tub. Come see today, you will not be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Wingfield, Professional Realty Services International, Inc. at 888-302-5550

232 W Hemlock Ct, Napavine, 98565 3 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Well maintained, single story home with flowing floor plan. Spacious living room with large bay window streaming in natural light and cozy fireplace. Second living area open into the separate dining space. Large kitchen with ample counter space and storage throughout. Three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom that has access from the hall and one of the bedrooms. Celling fans throughout the home. Doors off the dining room lead to the covered back patio. Fully fenced backyard. Detached two car garage with extra space for storage needs. Ample parking options with the large driveway. Freshly painted interior.

For open house information, contact Robert Seiler, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900