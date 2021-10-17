Check out these homes for sale in Onawa now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Onawa News Flash
 6 days ago

(Onawa, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Onawa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

505 7Th St, Onawa, 51040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Totally remodeled. New Roof, Siding. Windows. Doors, Kitchen, Baths, Light Fixtures, Appliances, Water Heater, Furnace and A/C. Updated Electrical and Plumbing All new Flooring. Large Double lot. It`s like a Brand New Home..

For open house information, contact Bob McGinnis, Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers at 712-255-7310

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814638)

213 Granite St., Onawa, 51040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Corner lot with manufactured home and 2 car garage. This home is over 2,000 sq ft. of living space on permanent foundation. Ranch style home with spacious rooms. You will love the space!!!!! Open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, Office, 2 baths, huge living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen and main floor laundry room. Lots of natural light. Kitchen has cabinets for all your cooking supplies and then some. All room measurements are approximate and should be verified by the buyers.

For open house information, contact Victoria Kollbaum, NextHome Tri State Realty at 712-224-6398

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814522)

715 12Th St, Onawa, 51040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1977

3BR, 2BA, 3 Level Split Home with much potential on desirable street in Onawa. This home has vinyl siding, vinyl windows, 2 car attached oversized garage, large back yard, rose bushes and a large deck around the front of home that faces a city park and is on a parade route. On the main level there is a large living room, kitchen and dining room. The second level has 3 bedrooms and a full sized bathroom. There is a family room in the basement with a wood burning fireplace, laundry, 3/4 bath and room to add an extra bedroom. Come see what this home has to offer!!!

For open house information, contact Aaron Bircher, Re/Max Prime at 712-420-9217

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815156)

516 6Th Street, Onawa, 51040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You don't wan to miss this 3BR, 2BA, 1 story home that has been undated & well kept. This home has a 2 car detached oversized garage. When entering the side door of house you will walk into a newly remodeled kitchen that has all new appliances, out the sliding doors in kitchen takes you to a backyard with room for a firepit on a concrete slab, from the kitchen takes you to the dining room, onto the large living room, of living room is 2 bedrooms & a nice front porch for entertaining. Nice master in the back of the house with a master bathroom. The laundry is on main floor with basement that is completely unfinished, but would make great storage area. Come check it out today!!!

For open house information, contact Jessica Tadlock, Century 21 ProLink at 712-224-2300

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-815172)

