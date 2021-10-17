House hunt Granby: See what’s on the market now

(Granby, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Granby. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

260 Upper Ranch Road, Granby, 80446 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,665 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy expansive views from this semi custom home. This mountain contemporary home is fully loaded. Sleep up to 8 comfortably in bedrooms, and accommodate accordingly with 4.5 bathrooms. Oversized 2 car garage stores all your toys for your year round activities Grand County has to offer. Open floor plan with wood beam accents and vaulted ceilings make this home bright and spacious. Some features include: wide plank wood flooring, in-floor radiant heat, black contemporary windows, black cabinets, marbled Quartzite tops, brushed brass hardware and white tile. Steam shower and soaking tub in the main level master bedroom and a private deck. Indoor and outdoor living with front and back patios, back patio includes a built-in fire pit.

118 Gcr 8980, Granby, 80446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $782,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Designed with space in mind! This beautiful Innsbruck home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and great separation of space. The lower level has a family room, laundry and an updated full bath. The main level features the primary bedroom, bath, kitchen and great room. The loft offers two bedrooms, one full bath and another living, bunk or play room area. Take in the spectacular views from the wall of windows, or enjoy the sunset from the large and recently re-stained deck. Two car garage tucked below and a paved driveway to make snow removal a breeze! Showings start October 1.

172 Diamond Avenue, Granby, 80446 4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Stunning, spacious, in-town oasis! This beautiful 4-bedroom plus den/office, 3.5-bath home features a gourmet kitchen with 6-burner Thermador range, granite counter tops, kitchen dining, formal dining room and an office/den. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with a private bath and steam shower, two additional bedrooms, guest bath and loft area living space. The walkout basement offers great separation of space with an additional bedroom and bath, wet bar, family room and large storeroom. Lush, mature landscaping creates a private, park-like setting. Enjoy beautiful outdoor spaces on the deck or lower-level patio with a rock fire pit. Ample parking with a 3-car garage and space for an RV or other toys. The paved driveway goes through from Diamond to the alley making trailering a breeze!

65 Pine Dr, Aka Gcr 8930, Granby, 80446 3 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Wonderful mountain views and lake below the property, active with wildlife.Three bedrooms with loft area and extra flex room. Lower level has a family room, pool room (pool table included), smaller kitchen. Comes furnished with personal property exclusions.Radiant floor heat.Nicely maintained, home built in 2007. HOA dues are about $270.00 per year.

