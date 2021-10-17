CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Argos

Argos Times
Argos Times
 6 days ago

(Argos, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Argos. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1355 S 1200 E Road, Culver, 46511

2 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This charming home is nestled into 5 acres in the country. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, and a 3 car garage. This home is heated and cooled on a geothermal system, has heated floors in portions and features a bathroom with a jetted tub! The huge master bedroom has new carpet and paint along with an attached half bath. The electric fireplace adds even more coziness to this country charmer.

830 Lake Shore Drive, Culver, 46511

13 Beds 14 Baths | $989,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don't miss this rare opportunity in Culver to be your own boss! This amazing business is ready for you to take over! This is the only Inn By The Lake in Culver, which means consistent income because of a high rental demand in this small town. Located near Culver Academy and Lake Maxinkuckee makes this a convenient spot for people to stay and play. Only a short distance to the Lake Maxinkuckee beach, restaurants, and shops. With 11 cute and comfortable units to rent, this property is full for all Academy events, year round. The immaculate living space for owners on the upper level provides privacy, as well as, convenience for assisting guests. There are 2 bedrooms and an open kitchen, dining, and living room areas with a private deck off the living room. This well loved and well maintained property is known for pampering guests with full breakfasts and special attention during their entire stay. There is a garage at the back of the property. There is also a laundry/storage room for supplies. This sale includes the full business, all property, most furnishings and appliances, plus the current owners will teach you all you need to know to get started. This is a turn-key business ready to generate income for it's new owners. Some measurements est. Some info taken from county records.

18324 Latonka Trail, Culver, 46511

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on a double lot (.55ac) with Lake Latonka access. There have been many updates including new kitchen, spacious master bedroom, bath, floors, lighting and Kinetico water softener. Lots of storage space in basement, attached 2 car garage and detached 2 car garage. This home is move-in ready for a new family to enjoy the private beach, fishing, boating, kayaking, park with volleyball court, grills, & picnic tables and all that lake life offers.

15351 12Th Road, Plymouth, 46563

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Lakefront home on Myers Lake only $165,000. 3 bedroom with walkout basement. 75' lake frontage. Great fishing, leisure boating and swimming. Furniture & appliances included. Hurry this won't last!

