Candor-curious? These homes are on the market

(Candor, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Candor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3961 Nc Hwy 73 W, Mount Gilead, 27306 0 Bed 0 Bath | $38,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Carolina Rural location with Small Town Conveniences including Public water and sewer. Living room offers Fireplace and Kitchen bar. Laundry Room with rear door access. Formal Dining room and split floor plan Rural area offers fields and wooded acreage. Large front porch.

For open house information, contact JANET PETROZELLE, JANET R PETROZELLE, INC at 336-859-0153

109 Deer Park Road, Mount Gilead, 27306 1 Bed 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 240 Square Feet | Built in 1997

1997 Fleetwood Prowler - Nice starter unit here in the park. 1 bedroom/1 bath with queen bed in primary. Shelves in the closet. Front end kitchen with booth dining table that makes a bed. Couch that folds down to make a bed. 12 x 8 deck and 8x8 storage building. Come get your feet wet here in the park and see if this is a place you would like to call your "Happy Place". Roof was just repaired this week. Bad part removed, new plywood put in place, covered it with rubber roofing and then cool sealed the whole top. There is no title, bill of sale will be provided. You must be with a realtor to gain access to the community.

For open house information, contact Kathy Austin, Twin Harbor Happy Place at 704-763-4987

304 Wadesboro Boulevard S, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,079 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The EPITOME of old world style, quality and grace! 3BR, 3.5BA(potential for 5BR) home built to suit in 1950 for a textile executive Of United Mills, Mt Gilead. Large unfinished basement is heated and cooled, and suited to casual entertaining/overnight sleepovers! No expense spared to create a home built for multi-generations. The wood detail in paneling and moldings, the tile choices and colors in bath areas, ceiling heights, amenities are just as important and vibrant today as there were at completion. Homes like this are the exception, not the rule! Great choice for sgl. family occupancy, to include an elderly parent(s) or simply a wonderful B&B(Proximity to area lakes, Uwharrie National Forest, Morrow Mtn. State Park, etc.) Huge outdoor terrace for entertaining, coupled with a stylish outbuilding that can be used as either a workshop or compliment a new B&B! *** HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED! *** Be sure to VIEW THE ACCOMPANYING VIDEO! ***

For open house information, contact Tom Medlin, Century 21 Russ Hollins,Realtors at 704-983-2114

349 Newport Drive, Mount Gilead, 27306 4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful home in a gated community on Lake Tillery, This home sits on a double lot with plenty of space to entertain. Three buildings on the property offer storage, a workshop area and a built in smoker. When you walk in off of the wrap around porch into the front doors you will find a large living room and a eat in bar into the kitchen. A large mud room/ laundry area off of the 2 car garage and a large master bedroom. Walk upstairs and find a large bonus room (pool table conveys). Upstairs also has large bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home is a short golf cart ride to the pool, the tennis courts, and the basketball courts.

For open house information, contact Caitlin Burgess, Deeter Real Estate at 704-550-5197