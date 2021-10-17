Take a look at these homes on the market in Canisteo

(Canisteo, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canisteo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4891 Mcmaster Road, Cameron, 14819 2 Beds 1 Bath | $127,900 | Cabin | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cozy country cabin on 5 acres with a pond located near State Land in Steuben County. Tucked back off the gravel road is this recently remodeled cabin with two bedrooms, kitchen, full bathroom, and a loft. The entire cabin has been updated featuring new flooring throughout. The kitchen includes new cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Surrounded by a large yard, apple trees, and large willow trees, you’ll be sure to enjoy watching the wildlife from the back deck of this very quiet and private setting. A nice-sized pond, with a new wooden dock, is located just a short walk from the cabin. From there, a mowed trail leads back to a small shed perfect for storing your lawn mower or ATV. Endless recreational opportunities await with more than 2,5000 acres of State Land located nearby, including Cameron State Forest and Cameron Mills State Forest, and the Canisteo River located just down the road for fishing, swimming, and kayaking. Don’t miss your chance at owning a fully furnished, turn-key cabin with a drilled well and holding tank. Make this a country retreat of your own today! Conveniently located 15 miles west of Addison, NY and 90 miles north of Williamsport, PA.

5040 Bush Hill Road, Canisteo, 14823 7 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country Living at its best!!! This well maintained home has it all, first floor living with additional full living space in the walk out basement. Three story garage will meet all your needs. New Kitchen, with all new appliances, wrap around deck, two fireplaces, large windows to enjoy the abundance of wildlife that roam the acres of land. 3 well stocked ponds, 300 Christmas trees for harvesting, Red oak and fruit trees are a few. Property can be sold with all the equipment ATV, tractors, boats, lawn equip, you name it its hear! Side yard lot has separate electric for camper, This is a Hunters dream home. One of a kind Gem!!!

329 Seneca Road, Hornell, 14843 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1950

PRICE REDUCED, This Cute Cape Code style has so much to offer, located in the desirable North Hornell area, two bedrooms and full bath on the first floor, full basement, Hardwoods, nice size yard, and detached garage. Come make this your own!!

836 Call Hill Road, Andover, 14806 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in None

A well constructed, bright and up-to-date, year round, log home sits atop 100 acres of prime farm & forest land in Steuben County with amazing views!! The long lasting metal green roof compliments this country property! This genuine log home offers comfortable living with an open concept combo of kitchen and living room, both with quality ceramic tile floor covering. The beautiful stone accented chimney fireplace holds a woodstove for an extra cozy feeling. Nice, light wood cabinets are in the large kitchen & rounding out the main floor is a bedroom and a full bath, including laundry hook ups.

