Take a look at these homes on the market in Canadian

 6 days ago

(Canadian, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canadian than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

315 Panhandle, Canadian, 79014

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,101 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Plenty of old-world charm in this Craftsman Style Bungalow in Canadian, Texas! 2 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch. Original hard wood floors, built-ins and tile backsplashes in bathrooms. Partial basement. Laundry Room and plenty of storage. Updated windows. Terraced style front yard with concrete sidewalks, detached garage, and privacy fenced back yard. Central Heat & Air. Currently tenant occupied.

603 Locust St, Canadian, 79014

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1930

OPEN HOUSE - SAT. OCT 16th, from Noon til 4:00 * Just in time for the changing of the leaves in the gorgeous town of Canadian. You don't want to miss this Craftsman style house! Perfect as an AirBNB or even a house to call your own! So adorable, with original fireplaces in both the dining and living rooms, casement windows that swing open, and charming bookshelves with pillars separate the living and dining room. This house features 3 large bedrooms, a huge utility room with knotty pine paneling, and a concrete cellar. The kitchen has a unique ceiling that you have to see to appreciate. Sitting on a double lot with a detached one-car garage, and dog run, there is still plenty of room to add a shop or storage shed. Make an appointment today to see this precious home.

10284 Us Highway 60, Canadian, 79014

4 Beds 2 Baths | $264,950 | Mobile Home | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great 2009 Karsten Home on 3.58 acres just south of Canadian. This home features a great view with 4 beds and 2 baths, formal dining, great kitchen and huge living room. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with large walk in closet and lots of storage. Master bath has jetted tub and oversized shower. Per seller, new roof and hot water heater 2019. Land includes a 30x50 metal building with wood burning stove, and a 3 car covered parking. Land also has a 22x24 metal building with electricity and RV hook up. Plenty of room for all your toys and workshop. There are also 3 horse stalls, tack and feed room. This country living homes has everything you will need! Back deck includes a hot tub to enjoy the amazing views.

