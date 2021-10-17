Check out these homes on the Townsend market now

(Townsend, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Townsend. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Missouri River Sanctuary, Townsend, 59644 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,875 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to a rare offering of a Montana legacy property traversed by the Lewis & Clark expedition, located near Townsend MT, full service community. With over 100 acres, surrounded by BLM land, this property offers privacy, wildlife habitat, a recreational sanctuary. The half mile of Missouri River frontage allows for boating access. The property includes two homes, one rustic log cabin constructed in 1993 and a stone cottage built in 2012. The stone cottage features radiant in floor heat, large windows looking out over the river, and beautiful Montana themed mosaics. The property is a 20 minute drive to Townsend, under an hour to Helena, just over 1 hour to Bozeman, under 2 1/2 hours to Yellowstone Park and is close to Canyon Ferry Lake and other recreation. Listed By Danni Moore.There is plenty of storage for your seasonal gear, with a large quonset hut set in the pasture below the homes. The property is a 40 minute drive to Helena, under 2 hours to Bozeman, and close to lakes and other recreation.

23 South 51 Ranch Road, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $547,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,869 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WOW! This NEW CONSTRUCTION custom home on 4.04+- acres is GORGEOUS & could be yours! 1869+- sq feet offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen & dining area accented with an island & the large picture window boasting beautiful views of Canyon Ferry Lake & Baldy Mountain. The 3 large bedrooms all have spectacular views and spacious closets. The master suite offers a walk in closet & a master bath to dream of. Central air & a radon mitigation system are installed, while the efficient heating is forced air (propane). The garage concrete pad, the sidewalk & the patio have all been poured. Centrally located between Helena & Bozeman with endless recreational opportunities offered. New construction finishing touches are being completed daily. Photos updated regularly.

16 Sullivan Ridge, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great 3 bed, 2 bath home on 3+ Acres with no covenants. Big yard with underground sprinklers and a great back patio to enjoy. Property is located close to Townsend and just minutes from endless recreational opportunities. Room for horses and 4H animals. Call to schedule your showing today!

None, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1998

20 Acres of lake front property, approx. 1188ft of the 20 acres is lake front . There are beautiful undisturbed views of the Elkhorn Mountains and Canyon Ferry Reservoir. This home has all of the comforts you could ask for with privacy of mature trees, underground sprinkler system, air conditioning, Mother-in-law home for accommodating guests or investment opportunities. This great location will provide you with year long outdoor recreation. Call Tina Stewart at 406.438.3349, or your real estate professional.

