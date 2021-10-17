CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Tornillo now

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 6 days ago

(Tornillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tornillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19216 Los Lettunich Road, Tornillo, 79853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This beautiful home was built by its current owners in 1993. It is settled in the middle of the 1.69 acre lot with plenty of space to make into your own haven. This house provides all you need with a 2,250 square foot living area. The house is comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, family room, kitchen, laundry room and a spacious reception room. The home also has a covered parking area and shed in the back.

For open house information, contact Feiras Aldosari, REALTY ONE GROUP MENDEZ BURK at 915-231-1225

610 Little Apalooza Street, Tornillo, 79853

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mobile Home sitting in half an acre in Tornillo! This property offers two master bedrooms and refrigerated air! A bright and cheerful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island. Backyard deck overseeing beautiful sunsets in plain sight. Trees have been planted all over the property! Do not miss out in this great opportunity.

For open house information, contact Brenda Chavez, Home Pros Real Estate Group at 915-585-8806

119 Alamito Creek Avenue, Clint, 79836

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Small things come in small packages and that certainly holds true with this gem!! With spacious open concept living, tile throughout living areas, ceiling fans in every master bedroom & living room, this 4-bedroom, 2 bath home is sure to check every box on your list. Be sure to mark this one as a must see TODAY

For open house information, contact Lisa Wise, Sandy Messer And Associates at 915-833-6111

725 Se Johnson Street, Fabens, 79838

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Investment opportunity awaits you!

For open house information, contact Janelle Black, Clear View Realty at 915-855-1110

