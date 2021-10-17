Take a look at these homes on the Dannemora market now

(Dannemora, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dannemora. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2797 Standish Rd, Lyon Mountain, 12929 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice ranch-style home located right next to the park in Lyon Mountain! Entertaining is easy in the large living room with a cozy pellet stove, and the open concept kitchen and dining room. The updated bathroom has nice tongue and groove accents making it feel "homey". One car garage is attached and has direct access into the home, and there is a full basement for tons of extra storage! Home is being sold as-is.

201 Spear Hill Road, Lyon Mountain, 12955 5 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Situated on 36 acres this large home features an indoor pool. Perfect place to raise a family. The home is primarily heated with a geothermal system. Several outbuildings. Plenty of land to raise cattle, or an excellent spot to have horses.

124 Laforest Road, West Chazy, 12992 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 970 Square Feet | Built in 1987

PRICE REDUCED!! Quiet country location! This place is a mechanics dream! Included with this three bedroom 2 bath mobile home is a working garage complete with a 9000 pound twin post lift. The heated garage has its own well and heating system. There is a bathroom. and a 18x26 room in the back. it would make an incredible man cave. There is also a 10x20 storage shed for all your toys. make it a point to check this out. Lot next door is also available.

1217 Alder Bend Road, Altona, 12910 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Cabin | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2009

River's Edge Hunting Camp. A hunters paradise. 209 +/- acres of land full of deer, turkey, grouse, bear, coyotes, etc. Three hunting huts & 3 stands on the property. Groomed trails throughout the acreage. 2 open meadows, one approx. 7 acres and the other approx 4 acres. Approx. 50 acres of maple trees . All knotty pine interior, in floor radiant heat. Under ground power. Completely furnished. One bunk room, open floor plan. Year around home, Home sits approx. 400' off the road. Owners are Keith Barber, Randy LaValley, James Lavalley and Greg Caron.

