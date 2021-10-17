CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, WA

On the hunt for a home in Davenport? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Davenport, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Davenport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cu2gB_0cU47LTB00

911 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122

5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on .21 acres. Fully fenced corner lot with detached garage. Formal dining room with glass pocket doors. Living room flows into large kitchen with breakfast nook and tons of cabinet storage. Laundry on main-floor next to powder room. Large full bath with jetted tub. Convenient main-floor laundry. Lower level offers a fully updated kitchen as well as 2 bedrooms. Perfect in-law set up, income property or air-b&b potential. Lower level has separate entrance.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Wilson, 4 Degrees Real Estate at 509-413-1956

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173MYG_0cU47LTB00

301 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122

5 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,235 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Built in 1922, this bungalow is a blank slate & ready to be remodeled! Owners had planned to finish it out as a 5 bed 2.5 bath single family residence with a fully remodeled garage or pole barn. Newer vinyl siding and windows. Composite roof redone in 2019. Brand new high efficiency gas furnace waiting to be installed goes with the house. Attic would make for a great (approximately 500 SQFT) dormer style bedroom. Located just under 45 min from Spokane and 30 min from Lake Roosevelt. Interior and exterior home inspection already completed. Good equity building opportunity or potential flip and most of the demo has been done for you. Schedule a walkthrough today!

For open house information, contact Christopher Wray, Professional Realty Services at 888-302-5550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPskR_0cU47LTB00

78 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home to Davenport!! , fully fenced nice size yard for the children and pets to play with underground sprinkler system and 2 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office/den. Highly rated school district and wonderful small town atmosphere!!! Lovely 2001 triple wide manufactured home that is partially pit set with a crawl space.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Fowler Greenland, Kelly Right Real Estate of Spo at 509-904-4663

Davenport, WA
