Check out these homes for sale in Seymour now

825 Brazos Street, Seymour, 76380 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on quiet street with two primary bedrooms, outdoor living area and pool. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with formal dining, breakfast area, living area, kitchen and bar. Backyard has outdoor living area with hot tub just off the pool with a gazebo and green house in the back. Two car carport with climate controlled garage and large work room or office area. This home has lots of amenities. Homes like this don't come on the market very often. Bring offers before it gets away!

For open house information, contact Chris Jakubicek, Lone Star Realty at 940-631-4825

931 County Road 204, Seymour, 76380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautiful three bed, two bath home located just outside of the city limits of Seymour on approximately 5 acres of established, fenced bermudagrass. Inside, this home has been completely remodeled and updated with a brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and new, unused stainless steel appliances built in. Two completely new bathrooms, both with double sinks and tub and shower combo. All new flooring, doors, baseboard, trim, crown molding, light fixtures, paint and texture throughout the house. Walk out the new back doors onto a covered patio to enjoy the huge, beautiful backyard. A brand new above ground, 12 person storm shelter is available next to the patio. There are many more updates and improvements.

For open house information, contact Jeff Groves, Williamson-Branson Real Estate at 325-735-2992