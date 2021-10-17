CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Seymour now

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 6 days ago

(Seymour, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seymour. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5x2A_0cU47Jhj00

825 Brazos Street, Seymour, 76380

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on quiet street with two primary bedrooms, outdoor living area and pool. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with formal dining, breakfast area, living area, kitchen and bar. Backyard has outdoor living area with hot tub just off the pool with a gazebo and green house in the back. Two car carport with climate controlled garage and large work room or office area. This home has lots of amenities. Homes like this don't come on the market very often. Bring offers before it gets away!

For open house information, contact Chris Jakubicek, Lone Star Realty at 940-631-4825

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14683230)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lldW_0cU47Jhj00

931 County Road 204, Seymour, 76380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautiful three bed, two bath home located just outside of the city limits of Seymour on approximately 5 acres of established, fenced bermudagrass. Inside, this home has been completely remodeled and updated with a brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and new, unused stainless steel appliances built in. Two completely new bathrooms, both with double sinks and tub and shower combo. All new flooring, doors, baseboard, trim, crown molding, light fixtures, paint and texture throughout the house. Walk out the new back doors onto a covered patio to enjoy the huge, beautiful backyard. A brand new above ground, 12 person storm shelter is available next to the patio. There are many more updates and improvements.

For open house information, contact Jeff Groves, Williamson-Branson Real Estate at 325-735-2992

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638453)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Seymour, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seymour Updates

Seymour Updates

Seymour, TX
21
Followers
283
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy