Hillsboro, KS

Check out these Hillsboro homes on the market

Hillsboro Daily
 6 days ago

(Hillsboro, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2520 Frontier Rd, Canton, 67428

2 Beds 0 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,159 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Remarks - Everyone loves the country - here is your chance! Great little farmhouse with amazing views. Main floor features large kitchen with dining space, pantry, full bath, laundry, living room and den/office. 2 bedrooms upstairs with great storage and original woodwork. New electrical service to the house installed 2017. 2 car oversized garage with workshop area and breezeway to house. Area for horses or pets, with fencing.

For open house information, contact Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker Apw Realtors at 785-827-3641

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201468)

205 S Kennedy St, Hillsboro, 67063

5 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Custom built home 46 years ago, this home has special touches throughout. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper level, 1 bedroom and bath (plus laundry) on lower level, and 1 bedroom and game room in the basement, finished with egress window! Places to gather are living room, dining room and kitchen, family room on lower floor, plus pool table/game room in basement! There's even a hidden craft table and storage on lower level!

For open house information, contact Marlene Richards, RE/MAX ASSOCIATES at 316-283-1000

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-600683)

111 N 2Nd St, Canton, 67428

1 Bed 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Charming 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on large lot. Beautiful covered front porch with nice landscaping. Inside you'll find an open living/dining combo with nice size kitchen and breakfast bar. The owner's suite has a huge walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. The half bath is located off of the kitchen by the laundry room. A wonderful screened-in deck is just out the back sliding glass doors of the dining area. This is a great place to sit and visit with friends! The smaller deck is a great place to put the BBQ grill. The privacy fenced backyard features several flower beds with many different perennials. The detached garage/shop can hold up to 4 vehicles or use it for 2 and have a nice workshop space as well. Great corner lot in Canton just one block east of the new library and 1.5 blocks to the grocery store. Call Lanae Powell today at 620-755-2467!

For open house information, contact Lanae Powell, Compass Realty LLC at 620-242-1511

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRKS-45025)

109 S Lincoln Unit B, Hillsboro, 67063

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1987

HALF OF DUPLEX

For open house information, contact John Kollhoff, Reynolds Real Estate and Aucti at 785-263-7151

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-200444)

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
21
Followers
329
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

