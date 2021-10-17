Check out these homes for sale in Oakridge now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 6 days ago

(Oakridge, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oakridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p9wa_0cU47G3Y00

76284 Garden Rd, Oakridge, 97463

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Lots of opportunities! Place a new home here or fix this one up! Buyer to do due diligence on home and lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HD6a_0cU47G3Y00

48463 Mcfarland Rd, Oakridge, 97463

8 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,964 Square Feet | Built in 1966

4 bonus rooms in finished basement, sunken living room w lots of light. Formal dining room and a separate breakfast nook w sliding doors out to the patio. Outdoor kitchen, propane hookup, RV parking, hooked up for generator. Home sits back from street, wooded for extra privacy, fully fenced and gated, overlooks the golf course. Merchantable timber, beautifully landscaped yard with water feature and sheshed. New electrical, new roof, and sprinkler system throughout home. Set up a showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0OZG_0cU47G3Y00

48379 Spur Ave, Oakridge, 97463

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1953

CASH sale! Sold in "as is" condition, some dry rot, no heat. Seller's will not make any repairs. The estate doesn't know the condition of the house & detached garage/shop, no seller's disclosures. The house is in fair condition, needs some exterior dry rot repaired, a good cleaning & painting. No inspections have been preformed. Perfect location to Up Town Oakridge, eateries, 2 Legged Crane Pub, banking, library, post office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQsIJ_0cU47G3Y00

48009 Hwy 58, Oakridge, 97463

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Close to restaurants and more! This 4 bedroom home sits on .3 acres and feels extremely private as it cant be seen from the road. Kitchen has an open floor plan with a cook island, perfect for family gatherings or football. There's a formal dining area coming off the kitchen as well. TONS of parking, and optimal privacy in the backyard. Come check out this home for yourself!

