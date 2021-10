Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth said he had no idea how significant quarterback Russell Wilson was to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks are used to quarterback Russell Wilson starting under center for them, but they have entered unfamiliar territory this week. Wilson underwent surgery on his right middle finger this week and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve. That means the Seahawks would be without him for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

