Top homes for sale in Meeker

(Meeker, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meeker will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

861 10Th Street, Meeker, 81641 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Sitting on a large corner lot with views of the White River Valley, this home is full of potential. The picture windows in the living room lend great views of the beautiful Colorado landscapes. A spacious eat in kitchen leads out to a balcony perfect for enjoying the cool summer evenings. The main floor also offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a cozy den/bonus room, a large laundry room, a bedroom and access to the attached 2 car garage. The yard has many mature shade trees and a nice sized yard.

For open house information, contact Mallari Arnold, Alpine West Properties, LLC at 970-420-8076

237 County Road 75, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This wonderful log cabin retreat sits nestled in a secluded valley about 40 minutes east of Meeker, Colorado. The 7 acre parcel is accessible year round and would make the ideal base camp for quick access to the vast Forest Service and Wilderness land in the region. There are two trailheads in less than a mile from the cabin. The well equipped cabin will accommodate a crowd, yet designed to provide a peaceful and intimate setting. Relax on the wrap around deck, hit the hot tub, or share the day's adventures in one of the cabin's multiple entertaining areas - all are possible here! A 30x40' detached garage and storage shed are located on the property as well. Here's your chance to escape the chaos, come enjoy the White River Valley!

For open house information, contact Suzan Pelloni, Streamline Realty, LLC at 970-878-7700

1081 Laurie Circle, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Duplex | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great ranch level duplex with a full basement! Nice open kitchen and living room. Home was just remodeled and is move in ready. Easy living layout with master on the main level. Foundation upgrade work being performed by Foundation Repair of Western Colorado

For open house information, contact Sandra E. King, King Homes and Land Realty at 970-701-3463

1335 County Road 36, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $597,000 | Farm | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Horse lovers, finally a property has hit the market for you! Located less than 10 minutes from Meeker, this 15+ acres property features a sand riding/roping arena, a 56'x40' barn and multiple fenced pastures with waterers. The completely renovated ranch style three bedroom home overlooks the arena, facing south. Entering from the covered patio, into the front door, you are greeted by a comfortable living room. A large office is located to the right. Straight ahead is the spacious kitchen and dining area. To the left is the master suite and laundry/mudroom. At the east end of the dining room are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home utilizes a shared water well for domestic use. There's a developed spring and also irrigation water rights in the Highland Ditch Extension.

For open house information, contact Suzan Pelloni, Streamline Realty, LLC at 970-878-7700