House hunt Junction: See what’s on the market now

(Junction, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

305 E Main St, Junction, 76849 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming residence in the heart of Junction, Texas. This property has a multitude of uses. It can be a VRBO, Personal Residence, Rental Property, Commercial Office, Retail Space, and the list goes on. This property is within walking distance of all the amenities of Junction, and possibilities are endless. Unit 1 is a 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home ready to move in. It has a large, open concept living/dining area, oversized bedroom, and tiled walk-in shower in the bathroom. The back porch has a large privacy fence, making it the perfect place to unwind after a busy day. Units 2 & 3 are open garages/workshops which can be converted into other rental spaces. Electricity is available in these units. Unit 4 can be used as an office or remodeled into another residential space. Let your imagination take hold as this property offers unlimited flexibility for your creative mind. Property is being sold AS-IS WHERE AS.

For open house information, contact Daniel Edelstein, Fore Premier Properties at 830-257-4000

403 E Rr 2169, Junction, 76849 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1980

AWESOME VIEWS !!! Sitting near the top of the Llano River Valley in Junction ,TX lies this three bedroom, two bath home with guest house on 12.82 wooded acres. Right across the road and within easy walking distance lies the Schreiner Park. A perfect place to enjoy the Llano River and even take a slide down the damn. This property has incredible views of the Llano River Valley including Lake Junction, Schreiner Park, the town of Junction & airport. The main home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with large open living area with wood burning fireplace, wet bar and large picture windows to enjoy the views. The kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, counter tops, back-splash, appliances & lighting. The breakfast area with its large windows would be amazing start to anyone's day. The detached 2 car garage features a decent sized shop & guest quarters complete with a full kitchen, bath & private patio. Behind the home is a large carport with enough room to park many vehicles.

For open house information, contact Kitty COWDEN., RE/MAX Kerrville at 830-895-7771

101/105 N 11Th, Junction, 76849 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,146 Square Feet | Built in 1904

You can have it all~Stunning Victorian home approx~3146', 2 bdrm, 3 bath home. Large front porch approx 250'. Retail Store right next door of approx~2400' of retail space, plus inventory and fixtures, 600' of storage and a large workshop great for storage, woodworking. All together on a large, deer fenced corner lot. Lots of possibilities~residence or B & B or a vacation rental/getaway~you are walking distance to the majestic Llano River. Keep busy and make a great living with your very own shop or buy and hold for the next investment. Super great location, right in the action, half a block off of Main street in scenic Junction, Texas. Circa 1904, the entire home was built out of cypress wood; both home and retail have new electric wiring and plumbing. 3 living spaces, 2 fireplaces, formal dining, great kitchen w/window overlooking large patios and outdoor grilling area. The retail space is currently a successful gift shop, has great floor space, bathroom and office. A detailed sheet of all improvements, features and quality materials for both the home and retail are available upon request. This doesn't get any better than this folks!

For open house information, contact Dottie Johnson, Fore Premier Properties at 830-257-4000