Take a look at these homes on the Carrabelle market now

(Carrabelle, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Carrabelle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

124 Cora Mae Rd, Carrabelle, 32322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Mobile Home | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2019

New Lower Price!! Beautiful meticulously maintained 16 x 80 mobile on a one-acre lot just a short distance north of Carrabelle with county zoning. Well-appointed with all the luxuries plus all the privacy you need. Large family room, open concept with dark beams overhead. Your kitchen host beautiful white cabinets and trey ceilings with recessed lighting and black matching appliances. A large breakfast bar joins the family room, great for entertaining. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, the adjoining master bath offers double vanities with a garden tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms and bath are at the other end so you have plenty of separation for privacy. The owner just poured a 44 X 83 concrete pad in the front with the correct slopes for proper drainage for carports and/or Boat storage.

295 River, Carrabelle, 32322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach cottage located on the beautiful Carrabelle River. 10 minutes to open Gulf waters. Very convenient to marina and downtown Carrabelle. This home features an open floor plan with lots of indoor and outdoor space for family or entertaining guests. Master suite is very spacious with a sitting area and nice walk in closet. Screened in porch overlooking the river and a large dock. The dock is equipped with a boat lift and screened sitting area. All furnishings included with the home purchase making this move in ready.

275 Ante-Beppum Loop, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction, New home in Carrabelle, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, back patio, landscaped, concrete drive and walkway. City Sewer and Water with paid tap fees. New and up coming subdivision with pool. Close to town, beach, and Marina's. Construction should be completed by August 1, 2021. Pictures are of the house next door.

304 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Commercial property (two lots) in downtown Carrabelle. High Traffic. 150' road frontage on Hwy 98. Past and current use as residential, further use as residential would require Special Exception from City of Carrabelle. Office, retail, gift shop and many other possibilities. Parking available to the west on included extra lot.. Building on the property is a FIXER UPPER and being offered in As-Is condition. See Commercial Listing MLS #307763

