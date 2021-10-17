CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrabelle, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Carrabelle market now

Carrabelle Digest
Carrabelle Digest
 6 days ago

(Carrabelle, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Carrabelle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2dQV_0cU47CWe00

124 Cora Mae Rd, Carrabelle, 32322

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Mobile Home | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2019

New Lower Price!! Beautiful meticulously maintained 16 x 80 mobile on a one-acre lot just a short distance north of Carrabelle with county zoning. Well-appointed with all the luxuries plus all the privacy you need. Large family room, open concept with dark beams overhead. Your kitchen host beautiful white cabinets and trey ceilings with recessed lighting and black matching appliances. A large breakfast bar joins the family room, great for entertaining. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, the adjoining master bath offers double vanities with a garden tub and separate shower. The other two bedrooms and bath are at the other end so you have plenty of separation for privacy. The owner just poured a 44 X 83 concrete pad in the front with the correct slopes for proper drainage for carports and/or Boat storage.

For open house information, contact Greg Eldridge, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc. at 850-697-9604

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308995)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyQD0_0cU47CWe00

295 River, Carrabelle, 32322

3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach cottage located on the beautiful Carrabelle River. 10 minutes to open Gulf waters. Very convenient to marina and downtown Carrabelle. This home features an open floor plan with lots of indoor and outdoor space for family or entertaining guests. Master suite is very spacious with a sitting area and nice walk in closet. Screened in porch overlooking the river and a large dock. The dock is equipped with a boat lift and screened sitting area. All furnishings included with the home purchase making this move in ready.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Wilson, Bay Point Real Estate Group, at 850-933-4166

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334842)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdnkX_0cU47CWe00

275 Ante-Beppum Loop, Carrabelle, 32322

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction, New home in Carrabelle, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, back patio, landscaped, concrete drive and walkway. City Sewer and Water with paid tap fees. New and up coming subdivision with pool. Close to town, beach, and Marina's. Construction should be completed by August 1, 2021. Pictures are of the house next door.

For open house information, contact Janalyn Dowden, Sea Crest Real Estate, Inc. at 850-697-9604

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-307589)

See more property details

304 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, 32322

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Commercial property (two lots) in downtown Carrabelle. High Traffic. 150' road frontage on Hwy 98. Past and current use as residential, further use as residential would require Special Exception from City of Carrabelle. Office, retail, gift shop and many other possibilities. Parking available to the west on included extra lot.. Building on the property is a FIXER UPPER and being offered in As-Is condition. See Commercial Listing MLS #307763

For open house information, contact Beth Embert, Coastal Realty Group-Carrabelle at 850-227-7770

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-307764)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrabelle, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Recessed Lighting#Bedrooms
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle, FL
19
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy