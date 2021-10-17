CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

On the hunt for a home in Columbus? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Columbus, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

31 Lower Hawk Valley Rd., Columbus, 59019

3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Escape from the city to your own Stillwater riverfront oasis, a perfect family getaway on one of Montana’s premier fly fishing rivers. Step out your door to fish, raft or just enjoy the quiet serenity from the deck and watch the wildlife ramble by. This immaculately kept 3 bed/3 bath home has a wonderful loft for the kids and is tucked in the trees for privacy. The detached garage/shop is heated and insulated with sleeping quarters and washroom. Property includes underground sprinkling with irrigation rights from the spring and a fire pit for marshmallow roasting at the river. This is a highly coveted location between Columbus and Absarokee with easy access. One hour to Red Lodge Mountain for skiing and under an hour to Billings and Custer National Forest. Some furnishings available.

For open house information, contact Jennifer France, Parks Real Estate at 406-322-4115

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

101 Divide Road, Columbus, 59019

1 Bed 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 544 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Charming Cabin on 10.48 acres, with spectacular views of The Beartooth /Crazy Mountains and the Yellowstone River Valley. End of the road privacy, only 3.8 +/- miles from town and accessible year-round! Mature trees and shrubs dot the landscape creating exceptional habitat for native wildlife. A 20 X 16 ft Covered Trex (no maintenance) deck overlooks the natural stone firepit. Perfect for summer entertaining and enjoying the beautiful sunsets. Lots of additional parking for recreational vehicles, Full RV Hookups w/ 30 amp service. Matching Shed for extra storage or workshop. Bring your horses-existing electric fencing included. Great for a weekend get-a-way, or escape the city life and live here full time with all the amenities. Only minutes to town!

For open house information, contact Bernie Madsen, Nature's Choice Real Estate at 406-208-8008

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

