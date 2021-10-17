Top homes for sale in Onamia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onamia, MN

Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 6 days ago

(Onamia, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Onamia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJTzu_0cU47AlC00

4328 Hwy 47 Lot 15, Isle, 56342

1 Bed 1 Bath | $74,998 | Single Family Residence | 402 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This is your opportunity to own a lake home for less. Breakers Of Sunset Bay is a beautiful community along the east side of Lake Mille Lacs. This home is in the second row closest to the lake step onto your patio to see the stunning water views and breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. This beautiful 2007 Dutch Park Home offers wood flooring, sofa, great reclining chair and a queen sized master with his and hers closets, don't forget the loft upstairs with 2 additional queen sized mattresses and cabinets with its own (New) A/C unit. Tons of natural light. Breakers offers a nice swimming beach and a seperate beach for our 4 legged friends as well. Very nice lodge area great for gatherings and games inside. Coin laundry machine and separate shower/restrooms on site for guests. Literally drive up unload and ENJOY

For open house information, contact Kole Kapinos, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6105777)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mucQO_0cU47AlC00

30487 Us Highway 169, Onamia, 56359

2 Beds 1 Bath | $257,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This one has it all! One story home located in a very private setting! 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Level living with large attached 2 car garage! Featuring New appliances, New carpet and fresh paint! Tons of wildlife right in your back yard! Additional 1 car detached (30 x 22) perfect for a small shop or storage, Large 60 x 30 Pole shed with 10 ft tall doors on both sides...Great for RV's, campers and more! Tons of storage for all your toys here!

For open house information, contact Christopher Kornberg, Countryside Realty at 320-983-2991

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5759560)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITo0k_0cU47AlC00

2015 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wahkon, 56386

4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Rare opportunity to own 301 feet of sandy shoreline on the south shore of Mille Lacs Lake! This lot offers ample privacy on a 2.6-acre lot full of mature trees. This amazing property has been in the same family for the last 65 years! The three-car garage is heated and has a living quarter above with its own kitchen and bathroom! The main cabin is beautiful with lots of charm. Enjoy the cozy wood-burning fireplace on a chilly fall day! This rare gem includes what was once three lots giving you extra secluded privacy with an unheard of 301 feet of sandy beachfront!

For open house information, contact Patrick Ryan, Fish MLS Realty at 763-717-7200

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6108186)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qddR_0cU47AlC00

404 Pine Street S, Onamia, 56359

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 3 bed, 1&3/4 bath home spanning nearly 2 acres will make you feel like you are living in the country in this charming community. This inviting home welcomes you with 2 spacious living areas and a lovely kitchen / dining area with 2 skylights. The laundry and full bath are combined on the main level reducing the stairs needed to be traveled for your laundry needs. You will find 3 bedrooms and the second 3/4 bath in the upper level with gracious closet space. Enjoy peaceful lightly wooded serenity on lazy summer weekends and social gatherings with plenty of room for you and your four-legged friends to roam! The 2 car garage has additional storage space in the standing attic, and the additional lot hosts a barracks and a shed for your workshop needs. Don’t miss out on this gem!

For open house information, contact Jeremy Pekarek, Verde Real Estate Group at 612-600-8888

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089891)

