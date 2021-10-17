House hunt Hagerstown: See what’s on the market now

(Hagerstown, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hagerstown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3209 S Crestview Drive, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Three bedrooms and one and a half baths. New HVAC system, new flooring throughout, and fresh coat of paint make this home ready for a new owner. The home sits on nearly a half acre in a peaceful rural neighborhood. Full basement has an area with a fireplace that could be finished for additional living space. The natural light makes this house bright and inviting.

For open house information, contact Matt Huffman, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

2443 East State Road 38, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,189 Square Feet | Built in 1951

BACK ON THE MARKET! BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH! Out in the country, but just on the edge of town. Are you looking for a home with a 20x40 pole barn/garage and a 12x20 RV shed that are wired with electric? Check this out. Three bedroom/1 bath ranch on 1.62 acres with an above ground pool. Roof-5 years, Furnace-7 years, AC-5 years, well pump- 2 years. Save on energy with this solar panel energy savings system. Property also has a chicken coop with a fenced in area. This property has it all.

For open house information, contact Valerie Euneman-Harp, RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions at 765-640-1900

907 S 18Th Street, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Open House Tues, Sept 21, 4:00pm - 6:00 pm. Great two story on a corner lo, with detached garage and cement drive. Large foyer welcomes you into this move-in ready home. Living room with crown molding, formal dining room, full bath on main level includes laundry. Amazing eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, subway tile back splash, farm sink and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs plus another full bathroom. Relax in the covered front porch or open rear patio.

For open house information, contact Debbie Brammer, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

216 S 9Th Street, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautiful home with craftsman style features and several updates. It's truly the best of both worlds. This home is move-in ready with 3 bedrooms (2 on the main level and a 3rd bedroom/loft on the 2nd floor). New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout the entire home. It has a big kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Laundry is on the main level. You are going to love the built-ins, tall ceilings, fresh paint and all there is to offer with this home.

For open house information, contact Cara Huffman, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464