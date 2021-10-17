CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Borrego Springs, CA

Top homes for sale in Borrego Springs

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(Borrego Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Borrego Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1010 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004

2 Beds 2 Baths | $14,900 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Partially furnished home located on the beautiful southern greenbelt! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has much to offer for a low price. You will always have a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee with the view of the greenbelt from your patio. Active 55+gated community, offering, dog park, heated pool, pickel ball, bocce ball, tennis, golf with low yearly membership. Land lease only $900 mo.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Carson, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210025969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZmZ3_0cU4784z00

1858 Hauberk Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Well maintained Southwestern style home with amazing views of Indian Head Mountain! The well thought out floor plan makes this 3 bedroom home feel very spacious and private. There is lots of shade on the expanded, covered back patio complete with bar and seating. Offered furnished with an extra fenced lot behind to preserve your views and another to the East for possible extra parking, etc. Come see this gem of a home before it is too late!

For open house information, contact David Cragoe, Road Runner Realty at 760-767-5002

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210025962)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Borrego Springs, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Dog Park#Open House#Road Runner Realty#Southwestern#Indian
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs, CA
14
Followers
283
Post
885
Views
ABOUT

With Borrego Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy