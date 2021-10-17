Top homes for sale in Borrego Springs

(Borrego Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Borrego Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1010 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004 2 Beds 2 Baths | $14,900 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Partially furnished home located on the beautiful southern greenbelt! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has much to offer for a low price. You will always have a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee with the view of the greenbelt from your patio. Active 55+gated community, offering, dog park, heated pool, pickel ball, bocce ball, tennis, golf with low yearly membership. Land lease only $900 mo.

1858 Hauberk Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Well maintained Southwestern style home with amazing views of Indian Head Mountain! The well thought out floor plan makes this 3 bedroom home feel very spacious and private. There is lots of shade on the expanded, covered back patio complete with bar and seating. Offered furnished with an extra fenced lot behind to preserve your views and another to the East for possible extra parking, etc. Come see this gem of a home before it is too late!

